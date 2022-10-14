Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
Illini move up to No. 18 in AP Poll
WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16. Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as […]
SB Nation
Illinois football’s best season in years is a tribute to a beloved squirrel named Pinto Bean
Teams can find inspiration in a variety of ways. They can find it in disrespect from the media. They can find it in the words of an opponent before a game. They can find it through the support of their fans. They can find it through the powerful words of their coaches before the game.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown climbs Illinois' all-time list with first-half performance vs. Minnesota
Chase Brown is having a special season with Illinois, and it just got even better. Brown passed an Illinois legend on the career rushing yards list. Howard Griffith had just under a 50-yard lead on Brown heading into the game. Griffith was 11th on the leaderboard before what Brown did. Griffith shared his message for Brown on social media.
Illinois Football: Bret Bielema is restoring the Illini to unthinkable heights
The Illinois football program continues to shock the nation week in and week out, and it’s fun. The last time the Illini were remotely this good, I was in 6th grade. I wasn’t following the football program, nor did I even understand what Big Ten football was (outside of watching Michigan State every week).
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini
Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Gophers' Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Illinois confirms status as B1G West frontrunner with win over Minnesota
Brief Recap: Illinois’ magical resurgence in Year 2 of Bret Bielema is rolling onward! After a tight, hard-fought win over Iowa last week, the Illini rolled into Week 7 and a visit from Minnesota. Despite the Gophers coming off of a bye week, Illinois played like the more efficient...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates injury status of Tanner Morgan following loss to Illinois
P.J. Fleck revealed what happened to QB Tanner Morgan as he left the game with an injury on Saturday per Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Minnesota ended up losing to Illinois 26-14. Morgan struggled throughout the game and finished with 21 yards passing and 1 interception before he was forced...
Daily Digest | 'We are now the beacon'; Illini look to juice up season ticket sales; WBB 'close' on commit?
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois will construct a $14 million stand-alone wrestling facility, the athletics department announced on Thursday. The new Illinois Wrestling Training Center will be located on the south lawn of State Farm Center across St. Mary’s Road from the Illinois Conference Center.
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Part of US-150 closed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
