The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: The literal and fictional death of a milliner, 1884
Fans and scholars of Thomas Wolfe’s writing are familiar with his mother, Julia Elizabeth Wolfe. In his 1929 novel, Look Homeward, Angel, the author fictionalized his life growing up in her Asheville boarding home, pulling from her personality and image as inspiration for the character of Eliza Gant. Within...
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: It takes time
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Kaye Bentley is the founder and owner of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours. Xpress: What is the best advice you were...
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land
An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, healthy air and...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: How it sounds behind the drum kit
[Regarding “Captive Audience: Buskers, Downtown Businesses Grapple Over Amplification,” Oct. 5, Xpress:] I’ve only busked twice. I play drums. I lug my electric kit to the intersection of Broadway and Patton. The road noise is pretty intense there. Vehicles in three different directions are accelerating hard to climb to the top of the hill. Anyway, I point my speaker toward what used to be the Vance Monument. I find that I have to turn up the volume a bit just so that I can hear the music with which I’m playing. I may be violating a noise ordinance, and if anyone asked me to turn it down, I would do so. I may relocate to a different corner next time. It’s just too loud on that street during the day (except on Sunday morning, it was lovely).
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
macaronikid.com
10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC
Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: Consistency and discipline
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Tiarra Wilkie is the owner of Groundbreaking Financial, a personal financial consultancy. What is the best advice you were given...
Mountain Xpress
Nancy J. Cable to step down as UNC Asheville chancellor
Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. At an October 12 meeting of the UNC Asheville Board of Trustees, Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced her intention to step down from her Chancellor role, effective December 31, 2022. To provide support for a smooth leadership transition, she will serve in an advisory capacity on an on-call basis to the Interim Chancellor through July 31, 2023.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple has been called for 10/17-18-19 Mon/Tues/Wed
Press release from The Asheville Homeless Coalition:. The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition has called Code Purple. 10/17-18-19/22 Mon/Tues/Wed based on reporting from the National. Weather Service. Code Purple is an activation of emergency services including shelters. and county paramedic when temperature drops to around 32 degrees F. The Code Purple...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
my40.tv
The Track at Asheville offers advanced virtual motorsports for all skill levels, interests
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For anyone who has ever dreamed about getting behind the wheel of a racecar, a local man is providing a way for anyone to turn that dream into a reality. Bergstein has a background in software engineering and a huge passion for motorsports. He decided...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Schools: Status quo, or is it time for change?
11 school board candidates share their thoughts in three forums. Voters will have a crowded ballot of choices in this November’s election for Polk County’s nonpartisan school board. Three recent forums have provided insights into the candidates’ educational vision, their system priorities, and how to bridge the divisiveness and rancor of the past two years.
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Mountain Xpress
Female financial advisers make their mark
Faith Doyle has seen the good, bad and ugly as a female in the financial industry. Although she came armed with a biochemistry bachelor’s degree (having been the only woman in her program), an MBA, financial planning certification and years of sales experience, her former Asheville employer insisted she begin her financial advising career in the mid-2010s by answering the phones.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
