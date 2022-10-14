ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: The literal and fictional death of a milliner, 1884

Fans and scholars of Thomas Wolfe’s writing are familiar with his mother, Julia Elizabeth Wolfe. In his 1929 novel, Look Homeward, Angel, the author fictionalized his life growing up in her Asheville boarding home, pulling from her personality and image as inspiration for the character of Eliza Gant. Within...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Women in Business: It takes time

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Kaye Bentley is the founder and owner of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours. Xpress: What is the best advice you were...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land

An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, healthy air and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: How it sounds behind the drum kit

[Regarding “Captive Audience: Buskers, Downtown Businesses Grapple Over Amplification,” Oct. 5, Xpress:] I’ve only busked twice. I play drums. I lug my electric kit to the intersection of Broadway and Patton. The road noise is pretty intense there. Vehicles in three different directions are accelerating hard to climb to the top of the hill. Anyway, I point my speaker toward what used to be the Vance Monument. I find that I have to turn up the volume a bit just so that I can hear the music with which I’m playing. I may be violating a noise ordinance, and if anyone asked me to turn it down, I would do so. I may relocate to a different corner next time. It’s just too loud on that street during the day (except on Sunday morning, it was lovely).
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC

Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Women in Business: Consistency and discipline

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Tiarra Wilkie is the owner of Groundbreaking Financial, a personal financial consultancy. What is the best advice you were given...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Nancy J. Cable to step down as UNC Asheville chancellor

Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. At an October 12 meeting of the UNC Asheville Board of Trustees, Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced her intention to step down from her Chancellor role, effective December 31, 2022. To provide support for a smooth leadership transition, she will serve in an advisory capacity on an on-call basis to the Interim Chancellor through July 31, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple has been called for 10/17-18-19 Mon/Tues/Wed

Press release from The Asheville Homeless Coalition:. The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition has called Code Purple. 10/17-18-19/22 Mon/Tues/Wed based on reporting from the National. Weather Service. Code Purple is an activation of emergency services including shelters. and county paramedic when temperature drops to around 32 degrees F. The Code Purple...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk Schools: Status quo, or is it time for change?

11 school board candidates share their thoughts in three forums. Voters will have a crowded ballot of choices in this November’s election for Polk County’s nonpartisan school board. Three recent forums have provided insights into the candidates’ educational vision, their system priorities, and how to bridge the divisiveness and rancor of the past two years.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Female financial advisers make their mark

Faith Doyle has seen the good, bad and ugly as a female in the financial industry. Although she came armed with a biochemistry bachelor’s degree (having been the only woman in her program), an MBA, financial planning certification and years of sales experience, her former Asheville employer insisted she begin her financial advising career in the mid-2010s by answering the phones.
ASHEVILLE, NC

