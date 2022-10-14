Read full article on original website
Neighbors join forces to support Ukrainian refugee family
For the past six months, Ukrainians Olena, her mother Valentyna and her 1-year-old daughter have been staying in a shelter in the war-torn country after their home was destroyed in the first wave of destruction after Russia’s invasion. But with the help of the nonprofit WelcomeNST (Neighborhood Support Teams),...
Cherry Hill Zone PTA to hold candidates forum
A Candidates Forum, sponsored by the Cherry Hill Zone PTA, will be held virtually on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Questions must be submitted in advance online by 9 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13. To submit more than one question, submit the form, one question at a time. After you hit “submit,” the form will reset and you can submit additional questions.
Overdose prevention drug to be installed at more than 150 county schools
In response to the ongoing opioid epidemic, Camden County will install roughly 275 Naloxboxes containing naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, at more than 150 of its schools during the rest of October. County commissioners and local officials gathered at Highland Regional High School on Oct. 13 to...
Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey celebrates its 100th anniversary
The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey (JFSNJ) will celebrate its 100th anniversary from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Katz Jewish Community Center parking lot on Springdale Road. The event will feature food trucks – including Bagel Spot, Kona Ice, Mr. Softee and Nothing Bundt...
Cherry Hill to host community drive-up shredding and recycling day
On Sunday, Oct. 30, there will be a free Community Drive-Up Shredding and Recycling Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Public Works, 1 Perina Blvd, Cherry Hill. Please make sure your material is easily distinguished in your trunk. This event is residents only; no businesses. There is a maximum of three boxes per vehicle for shredding.
Library hosts Diwali, Festival of Lights celebration on Oct. 22
The community can Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at the township library’s inaugural Diwali Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. Diwali is a major religious festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, where Lord Rama, an incarnation of God, defeats the demon Ravana. The third day of the five-day event – Oct. 24 this year – is the day most commonly celebrated. Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of Kartik according to the Hindu Lunar calendar.
Letter to the Editor: Anne Einhorn
Our Cherry Hill community is being asked to vote on the bond referendum in October to rehabilitate and repair our schools. The scope of work cannot be emphasized enough. HVAC, roofs, asbestos removal, plumbing and the list goes on and on. This is a no-frills bond! Nineteen schools that are mostly over 50 years old, need multiple repairs. We are never going to recover money from the state due to severe underfunding. We are never going to have a sponsor who will give or donate, the millions needed to rehabilitate our schools. What we do have, is the opportunity to have the state contribute 35 percent when the bond passes.
Library to host U.S. Citizen Preparation Course
Get help studying for the U.S. Citizenship test by learning from experienced tutors. Study the subjects needed, practice reading and writing and review the necessary conversational skills. The class is free and open to the public, but interested participants must register in advance on the Cherry Hill Public Library’s website....
Camden County reports 688 new positive cases from past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 688 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. Additionally, there were 177 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 865. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 127,092 and 1,711 total fatalities.
Township celebrates the season with Harvest Festival
In partnership with its police and fire departments, the township will celebrate the season with the annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 26. The festival is a long-standing tradition of more than 30 years, according to Mayor Susan Shin Angulo. While it couldn’t be held in 2020 because of COVID, people came out in droves for the 2021 version.
Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli
As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
Human remains identified as missing person from Cherry Hill.
Remains found in Waterford Township were identified as Cherry Hill missing person Peter Meyers. Meyers was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by family members on June 7,. 2022. Prior to receiving the report Meyers’ vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to a Waterford...
6th Legislative District blood drive to take place Oct. 7
As part of the ongoing commitment to community service, the 6th Legislative District has partnered with the American Red Cross and the JCC to host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCC in Cherry Hill. - Advertisement - Visithttps://rcblood.org/3dQcMBi to register.
Camden County celebrates its history throughout October
The Camden County History Alliance invites the public to join us for Camden County History Month from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, when over thirty participating historic sites and history organizations throughout Camden County will be open with special exhibits, reenactments, and guided tours for adults and children, both in-person and virtual, spanning centuries of history. The vast majority of the more than seventy events and activities during the month are free.
Cherry Hill council introduces budget on first reading
Township council introduced its 2023 fiscal budget on first reading by title only at its Sept. 28 meeting. The full budget will be posted in the Courier Post newspaper on Oct. 14 and available publicly online and in the Municipal Building starting Oct. 19. There will be a public hearing and vote at council’s Oct. 26 session.
Cherry Hill Public Schools to host bond info session
Are you a resident of Cherry Hill? Come get important information about the upcoming bond referendum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Members of the Cherry Hill Public Schools Administration and the board of education will be at Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, to answer any questions.
Taking PRIDE in seniors: CHEA holds Golden Age Spooktacular Prom
After a three-year hiatus, the Cherry Hill Education Association’s ninth annual Golden Age Prom returns on Friday, Oct. 21, in the East High School cafeteria. The free event is geared to township seniors, but friends or family outside Cherry Hill are also welcome. The prom will feature music, dancing and dinner sponsored by a PRIDE grant from the New Jersey Education Association, which also funds other annual events sponsored by the township association.
Library kicks off scarecrow contest
The Cherry Hill Public Library unveiled this year’s scarecrow contestants for its biannual scarecrow contest, created in 2020 as a way to engage the community in the fall. Throughout September, interested residents could register for the contest and were provided with hay, pantyhose, burlap sacks, twine, newspaper and wood stakes. From there, participants used their own creativity to build and decorate scarecrows.
Community addresses bond referendum at board meeting
The township board of education meeting on Sept. 20 was the last full board session before the $363 million bond referendum on Oct. 6 that, if passed, would fund projects at all 19 Cherry Hill schools and allow the district to receive $113 million of state funding toward debt service.
Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein
The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
