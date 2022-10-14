ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Running At 13 Days Supply As Of October 2022

At the beginning of October 2022, Chevy Blazer national supply was at 13 days, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. By comparison, it was at just nine days in March, a mere 11 days this past December, and a scant five days in November 2021.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Chevy Traverse Towing Capacities

The 2023 Chevy Traverse is the sixth model year of the current second-gen crossover, introducing only a handful of changes and updates compared to the refreshed 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Traverse towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms All-New 2024 Chevy Trax For Mexico

In addition to announcing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in Canada, General Motors has also just confirmed the arrival of the second generation of the totally reimagined crossover in Mexico. The company’s Mexican subsidiary took advantage of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax’s official debut in the United States to confirm...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Sales Lose Market Share During Q3 2022

CORVETTE -21.91% 7,939 10,166 +2.55% 25,380 24,748. In Canada, Chevrolet Corvette deliveries totaled 416 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 43 percent compared to 733 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Corvette sales decreased about 40 percent to 1,129 units. MODEL...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video

Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
ACCIDENTS
gmauthority.com

Potential 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Caught Testing

A few months ago, GM revealed the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon. Overhauled for its third generation, the new GMC Canyon sports new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, an all-new powertrain, and a bevy of tech. One of the most anticipated trims of the new model has been the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X. And now, GM Authority spies have caught an interesting Canyon AT4X prototype undergoing testing. The sighting hints that The General is working on a Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Trax Makes Its Introduction: Video

GM recently unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax, showing of a completely overhauled crossover complete with a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax with the following short highlight video. Clocking in at just under a minute, the video is hosted by Brad...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4: The Heavy Duty Off-Roader

The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced just last week, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 in the following GM Authority spotlight.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Average Transaction Price Down 2.5 Percent In September 2022

The average transaction price (ATP) for a new GMC vehicle fell 2.5 percent year-over-year in September, while the industry new-vehicle ATP declined month-to-month for the first time in five months. As reported by Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new GMC vehicle was recorded at $60,081...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT6 Towing Capacities

The 2023 Cadillac XT6 debuts the fourth model year of the first-gen crossover, ushering in a handful of small updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac XT6 towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown. Before...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

How To Determine GMC Hummer EV Maximum Water Fording Depth

General Motors markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. From being able to achieve blistering 0-60 times to climbing rock walls, the Hummer EV fully lives up to its purpose. But what about crossing rivers and streams? There’s a certain point where the Hummer EV Pickup can’t go any further, and here’s how to easily determine the maximum water fording depth.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Mexico Sales Jump 97 Percent In September 2022

GM Mexico sales increased 97 percent to 14,189 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet and Buick brands, while decreasing at Cadillac and GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 107.1 percent 13,619 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 32.36 percent to 2,155...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $1,000 Off In October 2022

For October 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Silverado HD and 2023 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in October. Eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

All-New 2024 Chevy Trax Announced In Canada

Shortly after revealing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax on October 12th in Detroit, General Motors announced Chevrolet‘s upcoming entry-level crossover in Canada. The automaker confirmed the arrival of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in the country, which along with Mexico was one of the first countries in the world where the Bow Tie brand began selling the first-generation Trax in late 2012. The totally redesigned 2024 Trax will hit the Canadian market simultaneously with the US market in the spring of 2023, starting at $21,699 excluding the destination freight charge that should amount to $1,995.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Brazil Sales Up 63 Percent In September 2022

Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 63 percent to 29,297 units in September 2022. The figures rank GM as the third-best-selling car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales totaled 3 units. Chevrolet Camaro...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Chevy Trax Sketches

The debut of the 2024 Chevy Trax ushers in an all-new generation for the crossover, complete with new styling cues. Now, the GM Design team is showing off a few early design sketches that provided the groundwork for the latest crossover’s new face. Recently posted to the GM Design...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali To Debut On October 20th: Video

After introducing the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Professional Grade brand will debut its third fully electric truck, the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, on October 20th at 5 PM EST. To celebrate the Sierra EV’s reveal, GMC has teamed up with livestream video...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Envista Under Consideration For North America: Exclusive

Earlier this year, General Motors announced the all-new Buick Envista – a small crossover for the Chinese market. At the time, no announcement was made about bringing the small “crossover coupe” to North America. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is currently considering bringing the Buick Envista, to the North American market as a replacement for the outgoing 2022 Buick Encore.
CARS

