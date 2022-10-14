Read full article on original website
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield
Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.Liverpool FC has...
Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paint a bleak picture for Liverpool
Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red
LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
Premier League talking points: Mohamed Salah downs Man City as Arsenal build lead
Arsenal strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s bid to reel them in was dealt a significant blow at Anfield.The Gunners rode their luck to prevail at Leeds and City succumbed at Anfield as the pace-setters in the race for the title enjoyed differing fates during an intriguing round of fixtures.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at an eventful weekend in the top flight.Hang on a MoReports of Liverpool’s demise appear to have been exaggerated. Having started the day 13 points adrift of Manchester City, the Reds, for so long the main...
Manchester City's manager claimed he was pelted with coins by opposition fans during a match, and then mocked their accuracy
"They tried, but didn't get it," Guardiola said after his side's defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. "Maybe next [time] they will do it better."
Yardbarker
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Brilliance Gives Liverpool The Winner Against Manchester City
Watch Mohamed Salah's outstanding solo goal against Manchester City in the Premier League.
BBC
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
Yardbarker
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Wild Win Over Manchester City
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!? That was by far Liverpool’s best team performance of the season. A midfield and defensive unit that has regularly been shredded looked shockingly competent against the highest scoring attack in the lead. Much maligned players played nearly perfect matches. An attack that has looked disjointed and struggled to convert in key moments roared to life, and Mohamed Salah got the deserved goal when it was most needed.
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win
Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...
Pep Guardiola left irritated as Man City find new and different way to lose at Liverpool
On these rare occasions when Manchester City suffer defeat, but particularly when that defeat comes in either the knockout stages of the Champions League or at Anfield, it is commonplace for the blame to fall on Pep Guardiola. The buck is not passed around as much as it is delivered directly to his door. You know the argument by now – that Guardiola overthinks these games – and whatever psychological holds these settings are supposed to have over the finest coaching mind of his generation, they translate first into his team selection, then into events out on the pitch.There...
SkySports
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants
Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Cityzens Suffer First Loss Of The Season
Manchester City were beaten for the first time this season after losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League.
Liverpool breathe new life into their season as Mohamed Salah magic sinks City
A magical moment of individual brilliance from Mohamed Salah inflicted Manchester City’s first competitive defeat of the season as Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield in a game which saw manager Jurgen Klopp sent off.City have been bringing out the best of their north-west rivals for the last five years with some epic title races, but on this occasion that energy was boiled down into 90 pulsating minutes.Klopp’s side had been timid, lethargic and vulnerable on numerous occasions this season – leading to the German accepting they are not currently in the title race – but this performance was anything but.It...
BBC
Premier League reaction and manager news conferences
It's that time again. Yep, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks has revealed his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Head over here to find out and don't forget to pick your team!. City coach damaged. The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Manchester City will regard Anfield as their bogey ground as they left with defeat and a sense of injustice accompanying them yet again after the 1-0 loss to Liverpool. City have only won twice in front of The Kop in 22 years and they were frustrated once more as the previously unstoppable Erling Haaland was kept at arm’s length and unable to take advantage of any chances that came his way.
