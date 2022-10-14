ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10:46 p.m. at mile marker 134.5 in Roanoke County. According to VSP, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, 33-year-old Nicholas Alexander Jimentel of PA was wearing a seatbelt and passed away at the scene of the crash.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO