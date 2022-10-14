Jose Sa insists Wolves must be “warriors” to survive after it was revealed he had played most of the campaign with a broken wrist.The goalkeeper was the hosts’ hero on Saturday when he saved Brennan Johnson’s late penalty to secure a 1-0 win.Victory, their first since Bruno Lage was sacked this month, lifted managerless Wolves out of the bottom three.Ruben Neves’ penalty won it and Sa – who broke his right wrist in the second game of the season – believes they need to put themselves on the line for Premier League safety.He said: “After I did it against Fulham...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO