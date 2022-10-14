ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Gov. Younkin announces proposed $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced that $5 million...
WSET

The SCC approves shared solar programs for Dominion Energy customers

(WSET) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved two programs that allow customers of Dominion Energy Virginia the opportunity to participate in shared solar initiatives. Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar...
WSET

Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
WSET

Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
