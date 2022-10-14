DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.

