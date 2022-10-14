Read full article on original website
WSET
Fall wildfire season is here. How to avoid a disaster in your own backyard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins Saturday. Ahead of the start, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is reminding people to be extra careful when burning yard debris, or enjoying a campfire or backyard fire pit. VDOF has forestry staff assigned to every county across...
WSET
Protecting Populations: VA Wildlife Resources warns against illegal duck hunts
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning against illegal hunts this early duck season. During the course of the 2021 early duck season, Sergeant Rich Goszka and Master Officer Mark Sanitra attempted to locate an excessive amount of shots in Cedar Run Creek between Fauquier and Prince William Counties.
WSET
Gov. Younkin announces proposed $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced that $5 million...
WSET
The SCC approves shared solar programs for Dominion Energy customers
(WSET) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved two programs that allow customers of Dominion Energy Virginia the opportunity to participate in shared solar initiatives. Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
WSET
Virginia gas prices nearly 16 cents higher than a month ago, diesel tops $5 again
(WSET) — Some bad news for drivers: Gas prices across the Commonwealth have increased once again, despite the national average falling slightly. Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin, Rep. Griffith recommend more than $10M for 8 projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday that 8 new projects in Southwest Virginia will be recommended to receive funding. The funds would come from Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant program. “These projects selected support our goals of...
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
WSET
The Virginia Department of Education announces social media campaign to promote teaching
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the commonwealth’s multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,”...
WSET
Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
