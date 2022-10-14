ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12.

McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the person may have died from an overdose.

Six people were questioned in connection to the person’s death, and a search warrant was conducted. Four people were arrested.

    Patti Jo Goudeau (Courtesy: McComb Police Department)
    Connie Noworyts (Courtesy: McComb Police Department)
    Bobby Jenkins (Courtesy: McComb Police Department)
    Clayton Tarver (Courtesy: McComb Police Department)

Patti Jo Goudeau, 42, and Connie Noworyts, 45, were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bobby Jenkins, 42, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Clayton Tarver, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Mary F Brumfield Morgan
2d ago

my little brother laid on the living room floor for 4 days before I was contacted. By the grace of God he's still here.

