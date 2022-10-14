Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup
Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly's "chaotic" 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn't held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Philly Police Officer Who Died Suddenly At 30 Leaves Behind Wife, Twin Babies
Beloved Philadelphia police officer and dad of twins Kevin Joseph Regan died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was 30. Born in Meadowbrook, Regan graduated from Abington Senior High School and Temple University, according to his obituary. He served his community as a police officer in Philadelphia and leaves behind...
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Salesianum defeats No. 1 Middletown
Middletown showed their appreciation of their former Coach and now Salesianum head Coach Bill DiNardo as he reached the 300th win milestone. DiNardo coached at Middletown for 17 years and led them to 3 state championships. However he would lead his Sals to a big win upsetting his former team. Middletown came into this game ranked No.1 in the state ... Read More
Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
Philadelphia police are looking for the person who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday in the Fox Chase section of the city. They say surveillance video showed a man in his 60s being hit by a dark-colored Ford Edge.
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after...
FYI Philly Declares One Ambler Cantina Mixologist as Margarita Master
FYI Philly’s listed recommendations for best area margaritas saw four of its spots go to city-centric restaurants. But one Montgomery County version broke through and made the list as well, according to reporter Timothy Walton. The Phila. standouts, from geographies all over town, were:. Cantina Dos Segundos, 931 North...
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged, while another teen also remains at large.
Woman in custody after road rage incident leads to shooting in Old City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that officials say was linked to a road rage incident.Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.The suspect says the shooting was in self-defense.The victim was taken to Jefferson hospital where she remains in stable condition.
