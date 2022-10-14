ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Salesianum defeats No. 1 Middletown

Middletown showed their appreciation of their former Coach and now Salesianum head Coach Bill DiNardo as he reached the 300th win milestone. DiNardo coached at Middletown for 17 years and led them to 3 state championships. However he would lead his Sals to a big win upsetting his former team. Middletown came into this game ranked No.1 in the state ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged, while another teen also remains at large. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman in custody after road rage incident leads to shooting in Old City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that officials say was linked to a road rage incident.Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.The suspect says the shooting was in self-defense.The victim was taken to Jefferson hospital where she remains in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

