Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa benched for Game 4, gets message from Aaron Boone
CLEVELAND — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like what he saw from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa right from the start of his Division Series, and it wasn’t just his fielding error two batters into Game 2 last Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. To Boone, IFK was playing scared. Boone...
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor's double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead
Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered in the clutch once again Saturday, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the postseason. The 24-year-old stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Guardians fate resting on his shoulders. On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez poked...
Oscar Gonzalez might never return Sandy Alomar Jr.’s belt after smashing his third postseason go-ahead hit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oscar Gonzalez has been wearing Sandy Alomar Jr’s belt since suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the 10th inning of the Guardians’ wild card clinching win against Tampa Bay last week. Alomar quickly pulled off his belt and traded with Gonzalez after the rookie broke...
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Watch Mets Player Francisco Lindor's Toddler Steal the Attention at a Press Conference
Francisco Lindor's daughter is an attention magnet in the great tradition of Riley Curry. The shortstop for the New York Mets brought his toddler, Kalina, to the press conference that followed a game against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 8. In the middle of the postgame interview, Kalina called...
Aaron Boone explains his bench decisions from Game 2
Why did Boone go to Matt Carpenter to pinch-hit for Jose Trevino in the sixth, and stick with Tim Locastro in the tenth? The Yankees skipper explained after the 4-2 loss.
