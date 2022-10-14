Read full article on original website
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
Hoover police officer shot, suspect in custody
A Hoover police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.
71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday
A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
Man shot by Homewood Police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area. Upon arrival, […]
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood
An officer with the Homewood Police Department is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect in a Homewood residential area early Saturday morning. The department said officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle. An officer located the suspect who was armed with a handgun behind a residence, according to police.
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Man charged with burglary after being found in bedroom of Etowah County home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested after being found inside a home that was not his in Etowah County's Tidmore Bend community Wednesday. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Jeremie Wayne Carr was charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Possession of a Destructive Device.
Child found unresponsive in Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham rushed to hospital after bystanders perform CPR
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after a reported drowning at Embassy Suites. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the hotel on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red Mountain Expressway, just after 7p.m. Saturday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. When medics arrived at the hotel’s indoor...
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
‘A day I’ve been praying for’: Birmingham boy leaves hospital 100-plus days after gunshot wound to the head
A Birmingham boy shot in the head left the hospital Friday afternoon after more than 100 days at Children’s of Alabama. Family and friends gathered in the hospital lobby as 15-year-old Christian Savage prepared for his long-awaited exit. “It’s been a day that I’ve been praying for a long...
Suspects in deadly west Birmingham shooting found in California with victim's car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two men were charged in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey earlier this year. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming were both charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on August 20,...
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
