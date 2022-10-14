ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
CBS 42

71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday

A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
LEESBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot by Homewood Police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area. Upon arrival, […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood

An officer with the Homewood Police Department is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect in a Homewood residential area early Saturday morning. The department said officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle. An officer located the suspect who was armed with a handgun behind a residence, according to police.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
wvtm13.com

Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

