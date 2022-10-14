ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 6

Showbob is fierce
2d ago

Data is measured by the need to extract your beliefs. Yes DATA is manipulated to support your narrative. Take it with a grain of salt. That area of Florida needed to be replaced to codes. None of those structures could have survived. When they builded Category5 building code’s didn’t existed. Now build better and stronger. Say your blessings to MotherNature for making future development stronger. That’s the natural cycle of Hurricane.

Reply(1)
3
Sling Blade
2d ago

other than it was a racist hurricane and went for the poor black folks like they said it did. or the climate change made it ran tons more water than it would have and how the scientists did the research in less than two days? or is there something else you must push on the people that was made up in Bidens basement?

Reply
4
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
nypressnews.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News4Jax.com

Sunday brings more clear skies and sunshine

Early Sunday morning there is a possibility for less visibility with fog along I-95 and coastal cities in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Sunday morning begins in the low 60s, upper 50s. Sunday afternoon peaks in the mid-80s. A moderate rip current risk will remain in effect for the weekend...
FLORIDA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

15th annual State of the River Report released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are reasons to be concerned about the health of the St. Johns River, according to the 15th annual State of the River Report, which was released Friday. The State of the River Report summarizes the health of the river in terms of factors that affect...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy