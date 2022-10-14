Read full article on original website
Related
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims dies aged 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died, aged 63. Sims was best known for her hit ‘Come Into My Life’, which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US. Her first hit, ‘All And All’ reached number six in the US dance chart and entered the top 20 in the UK singles chart.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Lied About His Identity When He Had no Reason To
It didn’t take Led Zeppelin long to stake their claim as giants of rock music. Their first two albums hit shelves roughly a year after they formed in 1968 and launched a career that saw them dominate the 1970s. Their hits and underrated songs made them international stars. Stille, singer Robert Plant once lied about …
NME
Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York
Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
NME
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
FIFA・
NME
Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer. Knebworth 22 is a feature-length film documenting the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. The film will come to select UK cinemas...
NME
‘Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby’ review: an intoxicating stage show
The lights dim and we’re taken immediately back to the dark and fetid trenches of the First World War. Soldiers jerk and howl like corpses freshly strung out on barbed wire as they battle a shadowy enemy. You can almost taste the chaos and anxiety as we’re introduced to our old friends: Tommy Shelby, his brother Arthur and their comrades in the Peaky Blinders. In the throes of battle they fight, maim and scalp for survival. When the time comes to be sent home, a narrator tells us how they’re all beyond God’s judgement because in soul and spirit they’re dead already. Now, they’re “free to do whatever they fucking please”.
Comments / 0