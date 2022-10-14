ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Radio Music Day Oct. 26th!

Noncommercial music stations are an essential force to sustaining music. accessibility, the performing arts, developing artists and audiences, and enriching. our communities. Wednesday, October 26th, join us in celebrating the third annual. Public Radio Music Day to recognize how public radio contributes to highlighting. local artists and music discovery. See...
Abraham Alexander on his upcoming debut album: “This thing that is tangible will forever outlive you”

We were excited to have Texas-based singer songwriter Abraham Alexander drop by the WFPK studio before his show with Ani Difranco at Headliners. We immediately fell in love with his beautiful new single, “Stay,” that features Gary Clark Jr. on guitar. He talked about how got into music late, beginning to write songs, and songwriters that inspired him. He shared how he learned to play guitar by watching Gary Clark Jr. and ultimately working with him. He has quite a story to tell, and we were happy we got to know him better.
listen hear! Song of the Day: Neal Francis wants you to know about his new EP and shares “Don’t Want You to Know”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared his bittersweet new single, “Don’t Want You to Know.” It’s one of seven new, what he calls “bittersweet scraps,” from his upcoming EP, “Sentimental Garbage.” It will be released November 18th on ATO Records.
