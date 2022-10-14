We were excited to have Texas-based singer songwriter Abraham Alexander drop by the WFPK studio before his show with Ani Difranco at Headliners. We immediately fell in love with his beautiful new single, “Stay,” that features Gary Clark Jr. on guitar. He talked about how got into music late, beginning to write songs, and songwriters that inspired him. He shared how he learned to play guitar by watching Gary Clark Jr. and ultimately working with him. He has quite a story to tell, and we were happy we got to know him better.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO