News Channel 25
Fire levels downtown Marlin business
MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. In...
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
KWTX
Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
KVUE
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
fox44news.com
Smelscer Plumbing BOTW: China Spring Cougar Band
Waco (FOX 44) — The China Spring Cougar Band are the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Oct. 13th. The 167-member band is directed by Marc Nichelson, Joshua Ready, Tami Bott, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, and Sam Silver. The Drum Majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Allison Martin, Thomas Sepeda,...
Fire at Robinson Family Farm
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: Bell county authorities have released more details about the fire at the Robinson Family Farm. They report that 73 vehicles were either damaged or destroyed due to the flames. Four firefighters and two people were evaluated by EMS and released due to heat related illnesses and an anxiety attack. […]
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WacoTrib.com
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
IronMan Waco to close these roads all weekend long
WACO, Texas — Over 10,000 visitors will be making a stop in Waco this weekend to catch the IRONMAN Waco triathlon race, meaning it's going to be busy and there are going to be several road closures and delays. Here are the road closures you need to know about...
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WacoTrib.com
Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission
Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
