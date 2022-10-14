Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
Two teens arrested after shooting at vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after damaging a vehicle with gunfire at a south Lincoln apartment, police say. On Wednesday, a car’s windshield was destroyed by bullets at the apartment complex, which is near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. Officers found six...
Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
Arrests Made in Connection To Shots Fired Call In SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection to a shots fired call near 12th and Arapahoe, where six spent shell casings to a .45 caliber handgun were recovered. Damage was done to a car’s windshield and on Thursday afternoon, officers contacted Monterell...
14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
Woman accused of stabbing girl at Lincoln bus stop taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman is now in custody after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed near 11th and O Streets last week. The Lincoln Police Department says 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews and video footage. She’s being charged with assault and use of...
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
