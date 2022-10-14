ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mayor of KC Has Special Warning For Residents Before Bills Game

It seems like the people who live in and around Kansas City are being instructed to take some preparatory measures to be ready for the arrival of Bills Mafia. If there is one advantage that the Buffalo Bills have over most of the other teams in the NFL, it's the fact that Bills fans will travel all over the country to cheer for their favorite team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM 18 News

Buffalo Kickoff Live Week 6: Bills vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — After the Bills rout of the Steelers in Week 5, the BKL team is back to get you ready for the Bills’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Hear from Buffalo Kickoff Live analysts above.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Bills: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set for a playoff rematch from last year’s postseason, as the Buffalo Bills come to town. Entering this game, both teams sit at 4-1 and atop their respective division. A potential head-to-head tiebreaker could be determined in this game, if Kansas City and Buffalo remain as favorites for the AFC’s number one seed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Next Thursday is a Big Day For Buffalo Sabres Fans

The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season with a victory over the Ottawa Senators, 4-1 on Thursday night. Victor Olofsson sealed the game with two empty-net goals, while Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored the other two. Peterka's was the first of his NHL career. Sabres fans...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
