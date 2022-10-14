Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
Bills Basement: Cheektowaga home features Bills & Jim Kelly’s Miami Hurricanes
Celeste Cline's husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.
Family Sings The “Bills Shout Song” on Family Feud
If you were to sing Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy! out loud on a national game show, do you think the host would be ready for it?. It really seems like there are Buffalo fans everywhere. You can find a connection to Buffalo in just about every corner of the world. That reach even...
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills
Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.
Mayor of KC Has Special Warning For Residents Before Bills Game
It seems like the people who live in and around Kansas City are being instructed to take some preparatory measures to be ready for the arrival of Bills Mafia. If there is one advantage that the Buffalo Bills have over most of the other teams in the NFL, it's the fact that Bills fans will travel all over the country to cheer for their favorite team.
Buffalo Kickoff Live Week 6: Bills vs. Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — After the Bills rout of the Steelers in Week 5, the BKL team is back to get you ready for the Bills’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Hear from Buffalo Kickoff Live analysts above.
Bills Mafia Greets The Players After Defeating Kansas City [VIDEO]
It was just after midnight and feeling a little brisk outside with fall weather, but the true fans of the Buffalo Bills didn't care. A few hundred people were waiting at the Buffalo Niagara Airport to welcome home the Buffalo Bills plane after their incredibly hard-fought win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Bills: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set for a playoff rematch from last year’s postseason, as the Buffalo Bills come to town. Entering this game, both teams sit at 4-1 and atop their respective division. A potential head-to-head tiebreaker could be determined in this game, if Kansas City and Buffalo remain as favorites for the AFC’s number one seed.
Buffalo High School Football Team Has To Forfeit Games
Officials from the school blame a clerical error for allowing a student, who was later deemed ineligible to play, to make the team. The number 1 ranked Lewis J Bennett Tigers High School Football team has been forced to forfeit the first 6 games it's played this season. According to...
Yardbarker
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job
Former NFL star Deion Sanders explained in a recent interview he would not want to coach in the NFL and gave a simple answer to why that would be the case.
Next Thursday is a Big Day For Buffalo Sabres Fans
The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season with a victory over the Ottawa Senators, 4-1 on Thursday night. Victor Olofsson sealed the game with two empty-net goals, while Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored the other two. Peterka's was the first of his NHL career. Sabres fans...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0