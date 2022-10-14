Democratic strategist and Clinton advisor James Carville is warning his party against laser-focus on abortion in the run-up to the November midterm elections. 'A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots that will win for us. I don't think so,' the famed strategist told the Associated Press. 'It's a good issue. But if you just sit there and they're pummeling you on crime and pummeling you on the cost of living, you've got to be more aggressive than just yelling abortion every other word.'

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO