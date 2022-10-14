ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Affordable Housing Community Evening

The Arizona Republic, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, KNAU, Flagstaff Business News, and ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy are pleased to invite you to “Arizona Storytellers Presents: Finding Home – Flagstaff.” The event will take place on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Coconino Center for the Arts at 2300 N. Fort Valley Road.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Talks: Interview with Jim Arroyo, Yavapai County Preparedness Team

David Stringer, guest host of Prescott Talks, talks to Jim Arroyo about the Yavapai County Oath Keepers chapter, and the Preparedness Team. Jim explains that they are not a militia nor a paramilitary group. The Preparedness Team’s purpose is to teach people how to prepare for both natural and manmade disasters. They have classes in Communications, Home Medical, Engineering, Security, Intel and Mobile Kitchens.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free Firewood Available in Coconino NF Near Flagstaff

Free firewood is available to permitted individuals in two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, and take a slight right onto FR 519. FR 9012J, FR 519 and FR 9022K can all be used to access the collection area. There is plenty of parking in the A-1 area off the road surface.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD

Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ

