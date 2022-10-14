Read full article on original website
Flagstaff Affordable Housing Community Evening
The Arizona Republic, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, KNAU, Flagstaff Business News, and ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy are pleased to invite you to “Arizona Storytellers Presents: Finding Home – Flagstaff.” The event will take place on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Coconino Center for the Arts at 2300 N. Fort Valley Road.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Talks: Interview with Jim Arroyo, Yavapai County Preparedness Team
David Stringer, guest host of Prescott Talks, talks to Jim Arroyo about the Yavapai County Oath Keepers chapter, and the Preparedness Team. Jim explains that they are not a militia nor a paramilitary group. The Preparedness Team’s purpose is to teach people how to prepare for both natural and manmade disasters. They have classes in Communications, Home Medical, Engineering, Security, Intel and Mobile Kitchens.
AZFamily
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
AZFamily
SignalsAZ
Free Firewood Available in Coconino NF Near Flagstaff
Free firewood is available to permitted individuals in two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, and take a slight right onto FR 519. FR 9012J, FR 519 and FR 9022K can all be used to access the collection area. There is plenty of parking in the A-1 area off the road surface.
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
AZFamily
fox10phoenix.com
