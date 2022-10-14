ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more

Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
dexerto.com

New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend

Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
dexerto.com

NAVI reportedly paid $500,000 for FPX Valorant players and coach

Multiple reports have said that NAVI are set to sign four players from FunPlus Phoenix’s Valorant roster, the latest of which claims that the Ukrainian organization has paid $500,000 in buyouts for the roster. The FunPlus Phoenix roster that won VCT Masters Copenhagen has been linked with NAVI in...
dexerto.com

TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”

TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Elite Raid debut plagues players with game-breaking issues

Hoopa has appeared in Pokemon Go via mysterious new Elite Raids, but its arrival has been accompanied by bugs and issues plaguing trainers trying to enjoy their debut. On October 15, Niantic launched the new Elite Raids, but they were immediately met with disappointment from fans. This was because the first round of Elite Raids eggs spawned at the same time the Pokemon Go Community Day raids were set to start.
dexerto.com

Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate

Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
dexerto.com

EA finally respond to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hero pack error

EA have finally broken their silence regarding the mistakenly released FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guaranteed Hero Packs which temporarily crashed the FUT market on October 8. The mistaken release of a tradeable, guaranteed FUT Hero pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a major topic in recent days. Although...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards

Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
