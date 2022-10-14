ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock police looking for woman, two children missing since Tuesday

By Jason O. Boyd
 2 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her two children who have been reported missing since Tuesday.

Officials said Natasha Nicole Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road on Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. with her two children, Lily and Davon Jackson. Natasha Jackson is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a scar in the middle of her forehead.

Police said they left in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR with the license plate RBX-7482.

If you have any information, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by submitting a tip at the following link , contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or your local law enforcement agency.

WITN

Update: Missing Havelock mother and children found safe

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say a mother and her two children who had been reported missing have been found safe in South Carolina. No further information about Natasha Jackson and her children Lily and Davon has been released. EARLY FRIDAY STORY:. Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for...
