Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son James, 4, officially moves into grandma’s $5M LA mansion after star loses custody to ex
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's son James, 4, has officially moved into his grandmother's $5 million Los Angeles mansion after the star lost custody to her ex-Andrew Glennon, court documents show. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal that a new court filing confirms that Andrew, 38, is officially living away from...
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
realitytitbit.com
How old is Bird Brown on Alaskan Bush People as she faces health scare?
Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare. The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?
If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:. After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up. The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah...
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
toofab.com
Maci Bookout Reveals How Son Bentley, Now 13, Feels About Being on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)
She also spills on navigating social media with a teen and why she's okay missing out on filming with Jenelle Evans. Maci Bookout has been sharing her life with MTV since 2011, when she appeared on the first season of "16 and Pregnant" -- and her son Bentley has grown up in front of the world.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Husband Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding
Two weeks after marrying Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2020. The California native, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. Davis, who is also required to participate in an alcohol education program, will have to report to jail by November 1. The sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge, in which he “pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count Is .08 or above,” the legal papers state.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Calls Visiting His Children an ‘Inconvenience’
Season 17 of 'Sister Wives' has been pretty raw thus far. Kody Brown suggesting seeing his children was "inconvenient" is the worst moment yet.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is Still Planning on Building 5 Homes on Coyote Pass Despite Christine Leaving
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown is leaving Kody Brown, but he plans to build five homes on the property regardless of his third wife leaving him.
'Sister Wives' Fans Slam TLC for 'Clickbait' As Janelle Reveals Life Change
Just before the latest instalment dropped, TLC teased a cryptic foreshadowing from star Janelle, which sent fans into a rage.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe the Series Can’t Survive Without Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe the series can't survive without Christine Brown after season 17.
‘Sister Wives’: Despite Everything, Christine Doesn’t Consider Her Marriage to Kody a Failure
Despite her problems with Kody, Christine is still able to see the good in her long marriage, she said on the latest episode of 'Sister Wives.'
Teen Mom's Zach Davis Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail After DUI Arrest
Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. This isn't the honeymoon Zach Davis had in mind. Just days after marrying Cheyenne Floyd in Southern California, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was sentenced to jail in connection with a June 2020 DUI arrest.
George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over false claims about his death
George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over the rapper’s false claims about his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.The rapper sparked new controversy by claiming that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.Following the comments, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd’s family, took to Twitter to suggest that the family may now take legal action against West.“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he...
Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz finalize their divorce.... seven months after announcing split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules have finalized their divorce after announcing their split in March. Katie, 35, and Tom, 39. went their separate ways after five years of marriage and 12 years together. The final judgement, which was submitted on Wednesday, also included details on how they...
