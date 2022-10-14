Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
Related
Times Square Killer claims to have committed 100 'perfect murders,' but experts aren't convinced
Fox Nation's 'The Fuhrman Diaries' unpacks the gruesome acts of infamous serial killer Richard Cottingham and his stunning admission decades after being placed behind bars
Zeldin outlines first actions he'll take as NY gov if he beats Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, outlined actions he wants to take immediately upon taking office if he defeats.Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Rolling Stone writer deletes tweet referring to Mrs. Fetterman as ‘de facto candidate’ since husband’s stroke
Rolling Stone reporter Kara Voght tweeted and deleted a post calling Gisele Fetterman the "de facto candidate" for her husband's U.S. Senate campaign after John Fetterman’s stroke. Voght’s updated tweet changed the description of Mrs. Fetterman from "de facto candidate" to "key surrogate for her husband" in his campaign,...
N.J. activist who joined in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection pleads guilty to federal charges
A New Jersey woman who reportedly urged on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Friday to her role in the attempted insurrection which injured over 100 and killed five. Stephanie Hazelton, 50, also known as Ayla Wolf, a right-wing activist from Medford who...
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
McMullin's campaign has paid out over $1.6 million to Dem firms despite calling himself an 'independent'
FIRST ON FOX: Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin has paid over $1.6 million to Democratic firms and uses the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, despite running as an independent to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president as an independent in 2016, has also neglected to pay...
Trump endorses Republican Rep. Zeldin in New York governor 'toss up' race against Democrat Hochul
Former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Rep. Lee Zeldin in the high stakes gubernatorial race against Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Murphy in Florida: GOP to blame for ‘activist judges’ who ‘force their unpopular agenda’ on women
Gov. Phil Murphy ripped into top Florida Republicans in a speech there Saturday night, saying the GOP is to blame for “activist judges” who dismantled many women’s right to seek an abortion in the nation. The Democratic governor was in West Palm Beach to support gubernatorial hopeful...
Media blast DeSantis easing voter rules in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian because they are more Republican
Media pundits claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pulled back voting restrictions only for "Republican strongholds" in the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
WNYC
This Week in Politics: A New Jersey congressional race in the national spotlight
With just over three weeks to go before the midterm elections, the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District is drawing a lot of national attention. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to bring us the latest on a race that could determine the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, a look at how the redrawing of congressional district lines is impacting politics in New Jersey.
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Katie Porter berated Irvine mayor in texts: 'lecture me' on 'professionalism' and 'see what happens'
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter got into it with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan after she trashed the Irvine police for arresting the man she lives with at her town hall.
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
2018 media darlings Stacey Abrams, Beto O'Rourke having trouble recapturing 'magic' in the press
Democratic gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke are struggling to recapture what one news outlet calls the "magic" from their 2018 runs.
Biden says son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during Colorado speech
President Biden claimed that his son Beau "lost his life in Iraq" during a speech on Wednesday near Vail, Colorado, where he designated Camp Hale as a national monument.
Fox News
839K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 5