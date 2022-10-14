With just over three weeks to go before the midterm elections, the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District is drawing a lot of national attention. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to bring us the latest on a race that could determine the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, a look at how the redrawing of congressional district lines is impacting politics in New Jersey.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO