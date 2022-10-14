ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 4-4 season, Cosby MS ‘glad to be where it’s at’

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
 2 days ago

NEWPORT — Brody Williams didn’t hesitate on Thursday night when asked his favorite memory from this football season.

“The ice bath,” he said, referencing the shower he received after Cosby Middle School beat North Greene 38-16 for Williams’ first win as head coach. “I still watch that video all the time. I saw the kids getting excited, and I knew it was coming. But hopefully when I’m a 70-something-year-old man, I can look back on that.”

Williams isn’t old enough to look back that far yet.

But he did look back on Cosby’s season, which finished at 4-4 — an even record after just one win in the previous three seasons combined — following a 38-8 loss to Cocke County on Thursday.

And when Williams looked across the field after the loss, he didn’t see the scoreboard behind him. He saw the smiles in front of him, as Cosby finished its campaign with four wins for the first time in eight years.

“We got beat 38-8, and we probably had the most fun out of any game we’ve had,” he said. “Sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t predict who won and lost, in my opinion.

“I think we could’ve won a couple more, but we’re glad to be where we’re at. You have one win in three years and then go 4-4? It doesn’t get much better than that.”

The only way Cosby could improve next year is by gaining more bodies. The Eagles finished the season with just 19 players, 10 of whom are eighth-graders and will be moving on to high school.

But the culture change has been set, and Cosby’s coaches, players and parents are reaping the benefits.

“(Brody) had a policy, basically, where we don’t get down on each other,” said eighth-grade running back David Baker. “We got a couple more people, and we were working together more.

“It’s definitely a lot better. Even the games we lost, we fought hard and had a lot more fun than any other season.”

Added Williams of his players: “They hold each other accountable, they spend the night at each other’s houses, they ride four-wheelers together. That’s stuff that it would usually take kids years to develop chemistry with.

“I’ll forever think we left a lot of points on the board. But I still think that our losses and how we lost don’t justify how good this team was. You take the wins and the hard-nosed grittiness, and that’s where you evaluate this team.”

The pride did not just stem from Cosby’s sideline, though, as Cocke County coach Pedro Gudger weighed in on Cosby’s improvement,

“I am so proud of what he did with the boys this year,” said Gudger. “Brody’s going to do good up there. He’s just like me — he’s going to talk every kid he can into playing football.”

And for a deeper take on kids coming out to play, who better to ask than a Cosby parent?

Rebecca McGaha admitted she was excited when Cosby announced it was making a change in leadership for the middle school football program, that she was eager to see what would unfold this season.

When asked if this year has lived up to expectations, McGaha was succinct: “Completely, and then some. And then some.”

“The boys have grown so much this year,” she added. “The difference in last year and this year, they keep the boys’ heads up and are supportive. It’s been a wonderful year.”

And, if any parents have hesitations about letting their kids play football for Cosby Middle School next year?

Well, look no further than Williams’ ice bath for an example of McGaha’s answer.

“Let them come,” she said. “You will not be disappointed. Your boys are loved and taken care of and appreciated, and it’s great.”

