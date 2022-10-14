ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

CCMS rolls over Cosby to notch Gudger’s first undefeated season

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

NEWPORT — On Thursday night, Pedro Gudger’s team beat Cosby 38-8 to notch an 11-0 record — its first undefeated season in Gudger’s tenure.

“Pretty excited,” said Gudger. “But I knew if the boys did everything they were supposed to do this year, it wouldn’t be an issue.”

Like many other CCMS victories this season, the Roosters scored early and pressed the gas pedal late to come away with the victory.

A quick Cosby fumble gave CCMS possession at the Eagle 11-yard-line in the first quarter.

Two plays later, quarterback Spencer Moore dove across the pylon for the first score of the night. The conversion was good, putting the Roosters up 8-0 early.

Roman Hazelwood snagged the first interception of the night near the end of the first quarter, but Gage McCarty came up with his own interception for Cosby to start the second quarter.

Still, CCMS snagged yet another pick to regain possession inside the Cosby 15, and Talon Lease sprinted untouched for a 16-0 lead after the conversion.

A Cocke County onside kick recovery led to the third touchdown, putting the Roosters ahead 24-0.

Cosby made a change at quarterback during the first half, putting wide receiver Oakland Cameron under center.

Cameron helped the Eagles move deep into Rooster territory, but Moore came through with CCMS’s third pick of the night.

He found a receiver down the sideline on the next play, and the Roosters took a 30-0 lead after a failed PAT.

The score remained the same through halftime, though it didn’t stay that way through the third quarter.

Cocke County came up with a safety to push its lead to 32-0, and Zander Hale put the Roosters up 38-0 after another stifled conversion.

Late in the game, Cosby found its footing on offense. Cameron connected with Gage McCarty for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the evening, and Tristan Tavares powered in for the conversion.

Still, it was the Roosters who came away with the victory and the perfect season — which would not have ended Thursday if Gudger had anything to do with it.

“I left this whole month open so we could play more games, but where they moved basketball up, it kept me from playing some of these Knoxville-based teams,” he said. “Last year we were 14-2, and I was trying to get some more games in. And I hated it, because that’s the main issue. Because our boys were just starting to get momentum.”

Halted momentum or not, Gudger reiterated the pride he felt in this team, which will receive rings as a memento from this season.

He also wanted to focus on one player in particular: Bella Smith, who became the first female to start for the CCMS program as a lineman.

“One thing I can really say about this young lady,” began Gudger. “Out of all my linemen, she has the most heart. She gives her all every day at practice. We need more kids like her.”

Gudger will undoubtedly look for more of that this off-season, as he begins the annual process of recruiting for next year’s team.

“Same thing I do every year,” he summarized. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to get the kids more involved. You’ve got to sell football. Not everybody can play it like it needs to be done. But I had a good set of boys.”

The Newport Plain Talk

