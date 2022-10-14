This Bucks County High School Student is Being Honored for Her Work in the STEAM Field

The Bucks County student's work in a particular field gained her local recognition. Image via YMCA Bucks County

A Bucks County high school student will be honored by a local women’s organization for her work in the STEAM field later this month.

Keira Seidman, a junior at Bensalem High School, was recently recognized for her community work that many see as exemplifying the hard work of women of all ages in the Bucks County area. YWCA Bucks County, an organization that celebrates the achievements of local women, will be honoring Seidman at their 30th Annual Salute to Women, which will be held at Park Casino in Bensalem on Oct. 27. She will be honored in the #GirlPower category.

“She loves working with kids and enjoys leading and teaching them about the things she is passionate about: nature, softball, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & math),” the YWCA of Bucks County said online.

Along with her sister, Seidman created STEAMcraft, a Bensalem-based arts and craft store. Their offerings promote the STEAM field for young women.

“Over the last year Keira has amassed 200+ hours volunteering in the community as a counselor in training at Silver Lake Nature Center summer camp, an assistant coach at Bucks County Girls Softball League clinics, and as a student leader for the BHS robotics middle school summer program.”