Controversial rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is acquiring right-wing social network Parler. The deal “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the company said in an announcement. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a release. “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parler CEO George Farmer said. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never...

