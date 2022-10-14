Read full article on original website
Norman Lear on the power of laughter to unite Americans
The TV special "I Love Liberty," a rootin', tootin', flag-waving celebration of America, was produced in 1982, less than ten years after the end of the Viet Nam War – a war that nearly tore this country apart. "'I Love Liberty,' it is as blissful a memory as I...
Talk radio: Widening the airwaves' great divide
Across America, the message is loud and clear: 35 years after the talk radio revolution, "on the air" is still often an exercise in "off the rails." Correspondent Jim Axelrod asked industry expert Brian Rosenwald, "In 2022's America, what's the nature of talk radio? Is it any different than it's been the last two or three decades?"
Mark Wahlberg moved from California to Nevada to give his kids "a better life"
Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for "a better life." Wahlberg recently appeared on "The Talk" where he addressed balancing work and fatherhood. "That is the biggest challenge," he said. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home." Right now for the Massachusetts...
Wyoming's new land rush
Jackson, Wyoming is often called the Last of the Old West. Its cowboy culture runs so deep it even rides long on the morning cup of coffee. And while some of the best things in life here may be free, you pay a steep price to live in this valley known as Jackson Hole.
Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America
Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn't mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker estimates GOP House lead
The latest CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker estimates a Republican lead in the House of Representatives with stalled Democratic momentum. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about how economic concerns are driving voter decision making.
Kanye West To Acquire Conservative Social Network Parler
Controversial rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is acquiring right-wing social network Parler. The deal “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the company said in an announcement. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a release. “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parler CEO George Farmer said. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never...
POLITICO Playbook: Behind the scenes as Hill leaders saved the Capitol
ANOTHER MUST-READ FROM ARIZONA — WaPo’s Ruby Cramer profiles KARI LAKE — and her omnipresent clip-on mic: “On Kari Lake’s campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot.”. “The microphone is the operational heart of Lake’s Republican campaign to become governor of Arizona,” Cramer...
Musician-social activist John Legend on the continuing struggle for justice
John Legend most definitely qualifies as a superstar: Two Emmys, 12 Grammy's, one Oscar and a Tony, an accomplishment so rare it merits a word of its own: an EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). He's also a social activist; and sometimes he blends the two, as...
Norman Lear on laughing at what ails America
TV legend Norman Lear, whose credits include such hit series as "All in the Family" and "Maude," always managed to make audiences laugh about dangerous topics: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. And today, at age 100, he's determined to find out if we'll still laugh together. He sits down with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel to discuss his upcoming projects, including a possible remake of one of the most controversial sitcom episodes of all time.
Trade secrets
At the Plumbers and Gasfitters Union Local 5's training facility, in Lanham, Maryland, young men and women go through a five-year apprenticeship learning the trade, before they can call themselves licensed plumbers. "I was one of those kids that knew I wasn't going to college," said Julius Wright, a master...
The origin of America's ugly politics
Historian Jon Grinspan, a curator at the Smithsonian Institution, has studied how intense partisanship in the 19th century was driven by people feeling isolated, their lives unstable, feeding an aggressive, even violent political discourse – sound familiar? He talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about his new book, "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," and how our nation's ugly trends in politics have returned, from partisan media to the white supremacists' march in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection.
CBS Weekend News, October 16, 2022
Police arrest suspect in Northern California serial killing investigation; Minneapolis musicians brings community together through music.
