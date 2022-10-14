ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Talk radio: Widening the airwaves' great divide

Across America, the message is loud and clear: 35 years after the talk radio revolution, "on the air" is still often an exercise in "off the rails." Correspondent Jim Axelrod asked industry expert Brian Rosenwald, "In 2022's America, what's the nature of talk radio? Is it any different than it's been the last two or three decades?"
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Wyoming's new land rush

Jackson, Wyoming is often called the Last of the Old West. Its cowboy culture runs so deep it even rides long on the morning cup of coffee. And while some of the best things in life here may be free, you pay a steep price to live in this valley known as Jackson Hole.
JACKSON, WY
CBS News

Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America

Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn't mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS News

CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker estimates GOP House lead

The latest CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker estimates a Republican lead in the House of Representatives with stalled Democratic momentum. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about how economic concerns are driving voter decision making.
POLITICS
Deadline

Kanye West To Acquire Conservative Social Network Parler

Controversial rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is acquiring right-wing social network Parler. The deal “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the company said in an announcement. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a release. “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parler CEO George Farmer said. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never...
CELEBRITIES
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Behind the scenes as Hill leaders saved the Capitol

ANOTHER MUST-READ FROM ARIZONA — WaPo’s Ruby Cramer profiles KARI LAKE — and her omnipresent clip-on mic: “On Kari Lake’s campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot.”. “The microphone is the operational heart of Lake’s Republican campaign to become governor of Arizona,” Cramer...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Norman Lear on laughing at what ails America

TV legend Norman Lear, whose credits include such hit series as "All in the Family" and "Maude," always managed to make audiences laugh about dangerous topics: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. And today, at age 100, he's determined to find out if we'll still laugh together. He sits down with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel to discuss his upcoming projects, including a possible remake of one of the most controversial sitcom episodes of all time.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Trade secrets

At the Plumbers and Gasfitters Union Local 5's training facility, in Lanham, Maryland, young men and women go through a five-year apprenticeship learning the trade, before they can call themselves licensed plumbers. "I was one of those kids that knew I wasn't going to college," said Julius Wright, a master...
LANHAM, MD
CBS News

The origin of America's ugly politics

Historian Jon Grinspan, a curator at the Smithsonian Institution, has studied how intense partisanship in the 19th century was driven by people feeling isolated, their lives unstable, feeding an aggressive, even violent political discourse – sound familiar? He talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about his new book, "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," and how our nation's ugly trends in politics have returned, from partisan media to the white supremacists' march in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection.
AMERICAS
CBS News

CBS News

562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy