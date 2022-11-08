ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday graphics card deals 2022 - all the best early sales live now

By Tabitha Baker
 4 days ago

Black Friday graphics card deals are already looking particularly strong this year. Now that retailers like Newegg and Best Buy have launched their official sales in the US (and CCL and Currys are doing some heavy lifting in the UK), we're off to a flying start. Knowing when to jump into the holiday sales can sometimes be tricky, though. Thankfully, plenty of stores are offering price guarantees right now, and to help you navigate those who aren't, we're rounding up all the early Black Friday graphics card deals worth checking out ahead of the big day.

We've seen RTX 30-Series GPUs taking more and more price cuts in the last few months, and things are looking particularly strong at the budget end of the spectrum. Now that stock isn't quite so dire, it's time to think about saving on your next upgrade.

Last year we didn't see any discounts on the best graphics cards on the market, but we did spot a good selection of savings on older releases. GTX 10-Series GPUs saw discounts at multiple retailers. Despite their age, these reliable cards are perfect for those building their first PC, so we're looking forward to more budget-minded prices in 2022 as well.

The new-gen among us might prefer to seek out those rare Black Friday graphics card deals on the latest and greatest units. The RTX 40-Series is still incredibly young, though, and we're not expecting to see too many price cuts in this range. However, with Black Friday gaming PC deals unlikely to offer any discounts on rigs packing this GPU, it's well worth keeping your eyes open for a rare flash sale.

Early Black Friday graphics card deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuaFq_0iZ1ss5o00

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 8GB | $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - Gigabyte's RTX 3050 card has hit a new record low price as part of Amazon's early Black Friday graphics card deals this week. That means you can pick up the entry level 30-Series GPU for just $299.99, thanks to a full $80 off.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRljp_0iZ1ss5o00

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 3X | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide | $459.99 $379.99 at Newegg
Save $80 - You're getting a fantastic price on this MSI GeForce RTX 3060 card, and Newegg is throwing in a free copy of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Imperial Edition as well. Combine that with your $80 instant saving and this is a winner.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQmr7_0iZ1ss5o00

MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB | $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon
Save $90 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen this 12GB Radeon RX 6750 XT card from MSI. Previous offers have only ever taken us to $419.99 at their cheapest, but today's $90 discount means you can grab the team red GPU for just $409.99.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCekL_0iZ1ss5o00

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 8GB | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide | $729.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $180 - You're nearly saving $200 on this RTX 3070 card from Gigabyte at Best Buy, bringing that $729.99 MSRP down to just $549.99. What's more, you can still claim that Warhammer bundle as well.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwKiD_0iZ1ss5o00

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB | $1,549.99 $929.99 at Best Buy
Save $620 - Gigabyte's RTX 3080 Ti card is down to $929.99 on clearance in Best Buy's early Black Friday graphics card deals. That's excellent news if you've been looking to splash out on a top of the range GPU this holiday season.
View Deal

Early Black Friday graphics card deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUWFl_0iZ1ss5o00

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12GB | £611.08 £409.99 at Amazon
Save £202 - You can save just over £200 on the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X right now at Amazon, for 33% off the previous £611 list price. We have seen this card dip to £373 in the past, though, so if you're after the cheaper 3060 it might be worth waiting on this one.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEkGa_0iZ1ss5o00

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X 8GB | £718.80 £489.99 at CCL Computers
Save £228 - With well over £200 off the final price, this MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is looking particularly strong right now. CCL can also deliver this card particularly quickly, so if you're browsing these early offers in a pinch you've found yourself a win here.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTwSC_0iZ1ss5o00

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide | £1,092 £680.99 at Box
Save £411 - With over £400 off the final price you're getting an excellent offer here at Box. Pick up the EVGA 8GB RTX 3070 Ti card for just £680.99 in these early Black Friday graphics card deals - a vast improvement over the previous £1,092 cost.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ9sQ_0iZ1ss5o00

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF 10GB | £1,198.80 £769 at CCL Computers
Save £429 - If you're going for the full RTX 3080, we'd recommend checking out this £429 discount on the Asus TUF model at CCL. You're getting the 10GB card for just £769 right now - an excellent offer.
View Deal

Black Friday GPU deals: FAQs

When will Black Friday graphics card deals start?

Black Friday this year will fall on November 25th. While we do see the majority of Black Friday gaming deals hitting the shelves in the week leading up to this big day, the best of the best are reserved for the main event. That said, you'll still find a spattering of discounts running from the end of October that have the potential to be Black Friday-level.

Where will the best Black Friday graphics card deals be?

Unfortunately, we don't yet know whether any of the popular online retailers are planning RTX 30-series or AMD Radeon 6000 restocks at this time ahead of Black Friday. However, we're hoping, given the rumors of Nvidia possibly resurrecting the RTX 2060, that previous generation GPUs could be cheaper than what we've seen throughout 2022 so far. This is what you can currently expect from all the biggest players on Black Friday right now.

With the new 40 series cards being thrown into the mix so close to the sales too, it makes us even more uncertain as to what deals we will see. This could mean price reductions on the 30 series, should larger retailers stock the cards.

USA:
Amazon: Average prices on current generation RTX and GTX graphics cards
Best Buy: Decent prices available on latest AMD Radeon generation GPUs
Newegg: Little in the way of discounts or savings, but RTX-30 stock is in
Walmart: Limited supply with a focus on entry-level and mid-tier cards

UK:
Amazon: Fair prices on some RTX 20-series and older GPU models
eBuyer: Decent, if still over-the-odds, rates on RTX 30-series cards
Currys: Expected prices on AMD Radeon 6000-series and RTX CPUs
Laptops Direct: Minor savings on AMD Radeon and older Nvidia GPUs
CCL Computers: Fairer rates on RTX and GTX graphics cards than most

What to expect from Black Friday graphics card deals in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzKrz_0iZ1ss5o00

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Black Friday graphics card deals are going to look at lot different in 2022 - and in a good way. Last year we saw barely any prices scratched below even their inflated costs, such was the state of supply and demand. However, we're not only seeing plenty of RTX 30-Series cards regularly hitting, and sometimes dropping below, MSRP right now, but the new generation is entering the market now. That means retailers need their old supplies gone fast, which spells big discounts for the likes of us.

It's still tricky to predict what we'll see when those Black Friday graphics card deals do emerge, though. It's been so long since we've enjoyed unrestricted access to the latest GPUs, the market's level can't quite be gauged as easily. However, now that graphics cards aren't being snapped up by crypto miners (thanks Ethereum), we're expecting a supply that far exceeds anything we've seen in recent years. Because cryptocurrencies aren't relying on these GPUs anymore, it's us everyday folk buying them up. That means retailers are happier keeping their prices low and need to compete even more for a smaller market of demand.

That's already left us with hundreds of dollars and pounds off graphics cards that were impossible to buy this time last year, and things are only going to get better. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 models in this year's offers, for the highest value savings.

Last Year's Black Friday graphics card deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phCfv_0iZ1ss5o00

Yeston Radeon RX 6800 | $1,700 $1,399 at Newegg
Save $350 - While this was over-the-odds considering the original price of the RX 6800, you would've been getting performance comparable with the RTX 3080, not the Ti variant, for your money here. Considering just how spiked the market was during last year's sales, this was honestly one of the better rates around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmhyT_0iZ1ss5o00

Yeston Radeon RX6800XT 16GB D6 GDDR6 | $1,569 $1,539 at Newegg

Save $30 - It wasn't anything close to inexpensive, but it was a tough-to-find card. Also, it came with an anime waifu printed onto the backplate which, uh, could be a positive or a negative depending on your own aesthetics. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxnVl_0iZ1ss5o00

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle 12GB GPU | $794.99 $767.23 at Newegg

Save $27 - There was a little bit of money to be saved here, though the discount may not be quite as good as it sounds since prices for the standard version of these cards start at $329.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuHAk_0iZ1ss5o00

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom D | $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - If you were on the hunt for an AMD graphics card, this would've got you a top-of-the-line model at a modest discount off the standard seller's price - but don't overlook the extra goodies you would've got for free, including a month of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge3Ok_0iZ1ss5o00

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (refurbished) | $1,100 $1,079.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - It's still a more than capable graphics card all these years later, and while you're missing out on RTX features such as DLSS and ray tracing, you'll be able to get some impressive benchmarks out of games in 1080p and 1440p.
View Deal

Last Year's Black Friday graphics card deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2QF2_0iZ1ss5o00

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL Edition | £1,900 £1,700 at Currys

Save £200 - This PNY XLR8 Edition RTX 3080 Ti GPU was one of the fairer prices we've come across on partner cards recently. It should be stated, that while a substantial markup, you would've got this model at its respective RRP, despite being higher than the FE model. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCNMf_0iZ1ss5o00

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT 16 GB AORUS MASTER Graphics Card | £1,600 at Currys
Save £120 - This price drop was the lowest price we've seen since it went up for sale, with previous prices never quite touching the £1,500 mark. Aorus edition aftermarket cards tend to run substantially higher than the base models regardless, so if you're interested in their feature set for extra then it could be worth it.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0TzY_0iZ1ss5o00

Palit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | £238.99 at Amazon
It's not a deal, but this was one of the cheaper 4GB graphics cards on the market that wasn't priced too absurdly. You can expect solid 1080p performance in even the latest games with a few sliders considered. View Deal

Another great way of getting your desired GPU for less is through Black Friday laptop deals .

What's more, take that action to the big screen with some great Black Friday gaming monitor deals , and sit in comfort with Black Friday gaming chair deals to complete your setup. Need something to test your new GPU? Check out everything we expect from this year's Black Friday video game deals .

Comments / 0

