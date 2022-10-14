ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?

While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

A Guide to the Sioux Tribe: Location, Population, and More

The word Sioux is a shortened version of the word Nadowessioux, which translates to enemy. This name was given to the tribe by their rival, the Ojibwa. The Sioux were a large and mighty tribe that occupied the central present-day United States. They lived on the plains, hunting buffalo and domesticating horses brought from Spain for personal use and in warfare. They were feared warriors, and they often came into conflict with both neighboring tribes and the U.S. government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report

Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS

South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
TRAVEL
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
TRAVEL
Terry Mansfield

America's Most Dangerous Campsites

If you plan on camping this year or next, it's essential to be aware of the potential dangers lurking in nature. Two people at a campsite.Image by chulmin park from Pixabay. In this article, we'll look at some of the most dangerous camping sites in America and the most dangerous animals and plants you might encounter while camping. By being aware of these dangers and taking steps to avoid them, you can make sure your camping trip is safe and enjoyable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy