A couple spent $275,000 building a fantastical underground home nestled into a North Carolina mountainside — take a look
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an underground Airbnb that features a 150-year-old door from Belgium. 90% of the property — called "Dragon's Knoll" — is built into the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina. Their company, Treehouses of Serenity, features several unique Airbnb properties.
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
A dude spoke out on a video that you should Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can't Handle This Stuff. What do you think?. Iowa may not be for everybody. But around 3.2 million people live there so they must be doing something right. This dude on the internet says...
Looking For 'A Fresh Start': Mark Wahlberg Leaves $90 Million California Mansion 'To Give Kids A Better Life' In Nevada
Mark Wahlberg has had enough of Hollywood. The 51-year-old reportedly moved his family out of their $90 million mansion in California in pursuit of "a better life" in Summerlin, Nev. Article continues below advertisement. “I want to be able to work from home,” stated the father-of-four during his guest appearance...
Buy Property in These 6 Up-and-Coming Ski Towns Before Prices Rise
At its best, there's something magical about snow. It covers over the grime of dirty streets, and offers fun opportunities for play and sport, to adults and children alike. If you've always wanted to...
cohaitungchi.com
Mary’s Rock: A Scenic Summit Hike at Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park (+ Two Ways to the Top)
One of the more popular Skyline Drive hikes at Shenandoah National Park leads to the top of Mary’s Rock, wowing with big views across the Shenandoah Valley. You are reading: Marys rock hike | Mary’s Rock: A Scenic Summit Hike at Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park (+ Two Ways to the Top)
a-z-animals.com
A Guide to the Sioux Tribe: Location, Population, and More
The word Sioux is a shortened version of the word Nadowessioux, which translates to enemy. This name was given to the tribe by their rival, the Ojibwa. The Sioux were a large and mighty tribe that occupied the central present-day United States. They lived on the plains, hunting buffalo and domesticating horses brought from Spain for personal use and in warfare. They were feared warriors, and they often came into conflict with both neighboring tribes and the U.S. government.
agupdate.com
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS
South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
The World's First Space Tourist Plans a Return Trip—This Time to the Moon
The world's first space tourist plans a return engagement
America's Most Dangerous Campsites
If you plan on camping this year or next, it's essential to be aware of the potential dangers lurking in nature. Two people at a campsite.Image by chulmin park from Pixabay. In this article, we'll look at some of the most dangerous camping sites in America and the most dangerous animals and plants you might encounter while camping. By being aware of these dangers and taking steps to avoid them, you can make sure your camping trip is safe and enjoyable.
