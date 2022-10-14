Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Gloria Andersson, 77, former Ridgefield Police Department employee, has died
Gloria (Andersson) Drone, of Ridgefield, age 77, beloved wife of Warren Drone, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. She was born in Brooklyn, New York City on September 18, 1945, to the late George and Vera Andersson. For many years she worked as an Administrative Assistant of the Ridgefield Police Department. After retiring from her job at the police department, Gloria enjoyed being a dog mom, volunteering at the local pet shelter and for Meals on Wheels and taking exercise classes at the Ridgefield Community Center.
Hundreds will take to the roads in Ridgefield tomorrow for the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 Miler - Exercise Caution if Driving!
Hundreds of runners are expected to participate in the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 miler in Ridgefield tomorrow, Sunday, October 16! The weather is expected to be fantastic (read about it on NWS here) Hosted by the locally based Wolfpit Running Club, the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon is a...
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
American Folk Songs and Spirituals (Free Concert)
Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will present a free family-friendly concert, American Folk Songs and Spirituals, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (30 Clapboard Ridge Danbury) on Sunday, October 16, 7:00 pm. NOTEWORTHY is an ensemble of 12 singers (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) who present music of many genres (sacred, classical, Broadway, madrigal, ballads, folk, and pop) to the Greater Danbury Community. Come enjoy this concert of songs celebrating our rich musical American history and heritage.
Five Members of RHS Jazz Band Add Pizzazz to Recent BOE Meeting!
The highlight of this Monday's BOE Meeting might have been the Student Showcase. Five members of the RHS Jazz Band played the Meters' "Cissy Strut". Click on the YouTube of the BOE meeting (the image with the arrow in this post) to hear their powerful performances or get tickets HERE to Sunday's "Funk Raiser".
Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter
Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
Redding Home for Sale: 358 Newtown Turnpike, Stone and Clapboard Custom Colonial
Exceptional stone and clapboard custom colonial completed in 2007 with the highest attention to detail inside and out. This thoughtful home was designed with low maintenance Hardie Plank siding and AZEK trim; significant custom millwork with transom windows, wainscot and built-ins; hardwood floors including walnut/mahogany inlays; and extensive professional landscape/hardscape with Belgian block curbing, stone walls, 2 bluestone patios, custom fire pit, stone walled raised garden beds, plus paved driveway with stone and Belgian block inlays leading to 3 car garage.
Ridgefield Playhouse Weekend Round Up! Fri 10/14– Sun 10/16
It’s time for THE RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE: WEEKEND ROUND UP!. TOMORROW, Sat, October 15 at 8pm is Jay and the Americans. Less than 50 tickets remain to take a trip down memory lane with a night of their greatest hits -“This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Come A Little Bit Closer" and many more classic hits. Visit Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented! Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
Meaningful Employment Gives Ali Purpose: We Salute The Prospector Theater During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Did you know? National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed annually each October and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”. Here in Ridgefield, this theme...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers
Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
Brewster Crush Travel Baseball Tryouts
Tryouts/Evaluations For the Breswter Crush Travel Baseball team will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 4:00-6:30pm @ Markel Park in Brewster, NY (N. Main St) 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and Under, 11 and Under and 13 and under. **for 14 and under tryouts please email This...
