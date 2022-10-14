ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide

The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 81.3% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses

Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
US experiencing ‘steep rise’ in flu activity amid low vaccination rates, CDC warns

The autumn and winter flu season has started and illness is increasing across the US, a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to say. A new CDC report on Friday will likely confirm the spread of flu and similar illnesses to further parts of the southeast and south-central US, where influenza has been reported in increasing numbers in recent weeks, NBC News reported on Thursday.
The Faces of Fordham Facilities Management

Fordham Facilities Management is composed of the university’s post office, power plant operations and maintenance, grounds and custodial services, waste management and other recycling services, building operations and maintenance, as well as planning and construction. As stated on the university’s administrative offices website, the mission of Facilities Management at...
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
250 Students Participate in USG 2022 Election

Elections for United Student Government at Lincoln Center (USGLC) were held on Sept. 27 through 28 to fill vacancies and elect first-year senators for the Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) positions as well as senator for Gabelli School of Business at Lincoln Center (GSBLC). Also on the ballot were senator positions for all academic years and two chairperson positions, one for the diversity, equity and inclusion committee and one for the committee on sexual misconduct.
Fordham’s Free Speech Ranking Remains Low

Fordham was ranked 165 out of 203 in the College Free Speech Rankings survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) for the 2022-23 school year. The previous year, the university ranked among the 10 worst colleges for free speech, at 145 out 154. FIRE is a nonpartisan...
