San Diego, CA

NESN

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory

Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East....
Tri-City Herald

Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?

A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning Aren’t Done Yet

The fact he was even in a position to do it was remarkable. Steven Stamkos, playing for his third consecutive Stanley Cup, would have been the first captain since New York Islanders’ Hall of Famer Denis Potvin to win at least three straight titles. Wayne Gretzky never did it, neither did Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman nor Sidney Crosby.
TAMPA, FL

