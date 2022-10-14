ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals

The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Almost 10 years ago to the day, Peyton Manning led Broncos on wild comeback vs. Chargers

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — On a gorgeous southern California Monday night almost 10 years ago to the day, the Peyton Manning Broncos era took a U-turn to greatness. Can Russell Wilson’s Broncos make a turn toward please don’t embarrass Colorado-ness? What a night it was: the score was 24-0 at intermission when the Chargers (24) and Broncos (0) met on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012 (these Broncos play the Chargers on...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Cooper Kupp leads Rams in receptions in Week 6

Cooper Kupp caught seven passes on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He added two carries for 17 yards. What might be considered a quiet day for Kupp still ended in a top-15 WR fantasy finish for the week, sans the Monday night game. Even when he doesn't have an explosive game, he still has the safest floor in all of fantasy football. Through the first six weeks of the season, Kupp is first in receptions and second in receiving yards. The only thing that can stop him is the bye week, which is next week for the Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy