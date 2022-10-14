Cooper Kupp caught seven passes on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He added two carries for 17 yards. What might be considered a quiet day for Kupp still ended in a top-15 WR fantasy finish for the week, sans the Monday night game. Even when he doesn't have an explosive game, he still has the safest floor in all of fantasy football. Through the first six weeks of the season, Kupp is first in receptions and second in receiving yards. The only thing that can stop him is the bye week, which is next week for the Rams.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO