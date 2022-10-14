Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
NOLA.com
In his Saints debut, Rashid Shaheed showed the power of speed with his 44-yard touchdown
The thunderclap that boomed throughout the Caesars Superdome was the byproduct of New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed announcing he belonged in the NFL with a 44-yard lightning bolt. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, offered some shock and awe in his NFL debut when he took his first...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Panthers WATCH: Carolina WR Robbie Anderson Ejected (By His Own Team!) - NFL Tracker
OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT. The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers. Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running...
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals
The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Paul Klee: Almost 10 years ago to the day, Peyton Manning led Broncos on wild comeback vs. Chargers
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — On a gorgeous southern California Monday night almost 10 years ago to the day, the Peyton Manning Broncos era took a U-turn to greatness. Can Russell Wilson’s Broncos make a turn toward please don’t embarrass Colorado-ness? What a night it was: the score was 24-0 at intermission when the Chargers (24) and Broncos (0) met on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012 (these Broncos play the Chargers on...
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp leads Rams in receptions in Week 6
Cooper Kupp caught seven passes on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He added two carries for 17 yards. What might be considered a quiet day for Kupp still ended in a top-15 WR fantasy finish for the week, sans the Monday night game. Even when he doesn't have an explosive game, he still has the safest floor in all of fantasy football. Through the first six weeks of the season, Kupp is first in receptions and second in receiving yards. The only thing that can stop him is the bye week, which is next week for the Rams.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CBS Sports
Saints vs. Bengals: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Cincinnati Bengals are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Caesars Superdome. The Bengals have a defense that allows only 17.8 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.
