Bristol, CT

Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Nicholas Brutcher on Facebook. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nicholas Brutcher

Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail.

Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in Bristol before being killed.

He was an avid hunter and is shown holding guns in his Facebook pictures.

According to the Daily Mail, neighbors also said Brutcher was "always drinking," and that he'd often be around checking on his brother Nathaniel, who was shot and wounded in the deadly shootout.

Another neighbor described the brother as a "skater punk" and "man-child" who was always high, the Daily Mail added.

Connecticut State Police have not said if Nathaniel Brutcher was shot by police or by his brother or if he was shot by police.

Eyewitness News WFSB in Connecticut, reported that Nicholas Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage before he opened fire, killing Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, age 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, age 34.

On Facebook, Nicholas Brutcher is seen in one photo holding a long rifle, smiling at the camera, and in another, he is holding a deer that has been killed.

According to WFSB, records show Nicholas Brutcher got a divorce in 2019 and had his pay garnished this year after two separate credit agencies said he owed them more than $8,000.

The Daily News also reported that a neighbor said the brother's father has a really good heart and took care of his wife and boys for years.

"That dude’s a strong man," the neighbor told the Daily Mail.

During the fatal shooting, a witness, Danny Rodriguez, told the Daily Mail he heard three sets of gunshots and 30 shots in total.

"I heard a whole war going on behind me," Rodriguez told the Daily Mail.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 51

Karen Fazzino Hurd
2d ago

I wouldn't give this person one more second of thought or comment. His children will bear his burden. He is exactly where he needs to be.

Reply
9
PoorRichard(Woe is me!)
2d ago

We'll never stop mental health problems but we could and must stop them from getting guns! Just saying! Oh, That's right, the 2nd Amendment and Wayne LaPierre says that it's OK, eh?

Reply(9)
10
Ondrea Chasse
2d ago

Saw where Tunnels 2 Towers have been in touch with the wives of deceased officers. T2T will be providing them with a mortgage free home. They will pay off their mortgages. RIP

Reply(2)
4
 

Daily Voice

