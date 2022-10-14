Pringle Bay Pinot Noir, Western Cape, South Africa 2021 (£8.99, or £7.99 as part of a mixed six, majestic.co.uk) There are many winemakers I admire who are brilliant at making small quantities of very special wine with special-occasion prices to match. And there are others who I think do a great job of making millions of bottles of the sort of wine that most of us can actually afford to buy in our day-to-day lives. The skills required for each are a little different: most of the “fine” winemakers tend to work closely with vineyards and cellars that are small enough to get their daily personal attention; the high-volume winemakers are all about mastering logistics, managing teams of winemakers and growers, and knowing where to find the best-value grapes. South Africa’s Duncan Savage is one of the few who has managed to succeed in both fields. Savage makes some of the Cape’s most exciting small-batch wines under his eponymous label; but along with partner Thys Louw of respected family estate Diemersdal, he’s also responsible for the elegantly juicy red Pinot Noir and tangy white (Chenin Blanc) Pringle Bay wines that are among the best-value wines I’ve tried this year.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO