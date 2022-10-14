Oct. 20 Public Hearing To Give Alexandria Residents the Chance To Comment on Community Matching Fund Projects

Read full article on original website
Ike Rivers Appointed to Top Security Board in Industry
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Isaiah “Ike” Rivers, chief security officer for the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), was appointed to serve as a board member of the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC). His four-year term began October 1, 2022. NISPPAC recommends changes in industrial security...
Alexandria Symphony Orchestra To Spotlight Afghan Music and Culture During November Performances
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents “Scheherazade – Afghan Days, Arabian Nights” on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center) and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (George Washington Masonic Memorial).
