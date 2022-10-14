Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson and (checks notes) Syracuse set for showdown
Wins by Clemson and Syracuse left both teams undefeated with a huge matchup between the two teams Saturday in Clemson. The winner will be in first place in the Atlantic Division and in the driver’s seat for the division title. Clemson jumped out to a big lead in Tallahassee...
Syracuse Into Top 15 in Latest Coaches Poll
Syracuse football is officially a top 15 ranked team. The latest Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, with the Orange moving up to 14th from 18th last week. This following Syracuse's 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday to improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season. NC STATE RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
Where does Syracuse’s sellout vs. N.C. State rank among the biggest Dome crowds?
Syracuse, N.Y. — A crowd of 49,705 fans packed the JMA Wireless Dome for No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State on Saturday. The game was the first sellout of the year and the 10th sellout in school history. “So proud of the student body...
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says
Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: ACC Championship odds, Week 7
The No. 18 Syracuse Orange are still undefeated and will hopefully stay that way when the final whistle blows this evening. While they had the previous week off, every other ACC football team played, creating a bit of a shakeup in rankings and Championship chances. According to DraftKings SportsBook, the...
For Jim Boeheim, it all comes down to making (and winning) the NCAA Tournament: ‘The Big Ten sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange suffered through a losing season for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s tenure last season. But it wasn’t just the Orange’s final 16-17 record that bothered the Hall of Fame coach. What Boeheim measures success on these days is how his teams perform in the NCAA tournament.
thenewshouse.com
Men’s basketball rings in 2022-2023 season
The Syracuse University men’s basketball team rang in the new season with its annual media day at Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. SU head coach Jim Boeheim and players spoke about the hard work they put in during the offseason and the composition of a relatively young team with six freshmen.
Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten
Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: Early impressions from Orange Tipoff event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Following its annual local media event, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gave fans the first look at the 2022-23 team from inside the JMA Dome. Last week, the team put on a similar event in Rochester as part of Monroe Madness. Earlier in the...
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
Section III field hockey brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Tuesday
The Section III field hockey seedings were announced on Sunday. First-rounds games start as soon as Tuesday in some classes and will lead up to championships on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Independent football roundup: Port Byron avenges early-season loss to Phoenix with ground game
Port Byron/Union Springs’ only loss this year was to Phoenix. That 40-36 defeat came in the opening week of the season. A potent rushing attack led by junior running back Bryce Rigby’s two touchdowns led the Panthers to a 47-28 victory over the Firebirds.
Homer, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Westhill Senior High School football team will have a game with Homer Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
syr.edu
Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College
A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
localsyr.com
Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event
(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
Comments / 0