Syracuse Into Top 15 in Latest Coaches Poll

Syracuse football is officially a top 15 ranked team. The latest Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, with the Orange moving up to 14th from 18th last week. This following Syracuse's 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday to improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season. NC STATE RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says

Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: ACC Championship odds, Week 7

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange are still undefeated and will hopefully stay that way when the final whistle blows this evening. While they had the previous week off, every other ACC football team played, creating a bit of a shakeup in rankings and Championship chances. According to DraftKings SportsBook, the...
thenewshouse.com

Men’s basketball rings in 2022-2023 season

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team rang in the new season with its annual media day at Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. SU head coach Jim Boeheim and players spoke about the hard work they put in during the offseason and the composition of a relatively young team with six freshmen.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten

Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse basketball: Early impressions from Orange Tipoff event

Syracuse, N.Y. — Following its annual local media event, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gave fans the first look at the 2022-23 team from inside the JMA Dome. Last week, the team put on a similar event in Rochester as part of Monroe Madness. Earlier in the...
High School Football PRO

Homer, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westhill Senior High School football team will have a game with Homer Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Syracuse.com

Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
syr.edu

Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College

A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
localsyr.com

Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event

(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
