'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Star Trek: Prodigy Midseason Trailer Reveals Borg Encounter and More
Today at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ debuted the midseason trailer for the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, along with new images from the coming episode. Additionally, the executive producers revealed that Ronny Cox has joined Star Trek: Prodigy in a recurring role, reprising his character Adm. Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation, who was then Capt. Jellico. He is joining Billy Campbell, another returning Star Trek: The Next Generation guest star. You can see the first look at Jellico's return below along the with new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 midseason trailer.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars
The prequel series The Winchesters, starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, premiered Oct. 11 on The CW Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are keeping it all in the family! The former Supernatural costars met up for dinner with Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly — stars of The CW series spinoff The Winchesters — as well as Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton and their 4-year-old daughter George Virginia. Alongside photos from the outing featuring the group, Morgan, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "So, I was lucky enough to have...
Every ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 guest star so far
If The Simpsons made guest star appearances on animated shows hip, there’s no hipper place for someone famous to go these days than Rick and Morty. Following in the footsteps of The Simpsons, South Park, and a slew of other animated series, Rick and Morty has featured scores of stars lending their pipes to the absurd (and absurdly good) series. From both Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt, Jemaine Clement, Matthew Broderick, Paul Giamatti, and several stars of Dan Harmon’s other show, Community, Rick and Morty pops in guest stars throughout its seasons like Rick pops alien pills. The current campaign, season six, has been no different. Except the crew behind Rick and Morty, including creator Justin Roiland, keep things very, very tight to the vest, so knowing who is going to appear in an upcoming episode is tough to decipher.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect
The last episode of 'Chesapeake Shores' is nearly here. Find out how to watch the series finale of the Hallmark Channel series.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites
Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
DDP & John Hennigan To Guest Star On YouTube Series Power Up With Tony Horton
DDP & John Hennigan have landed guest starring appearances on Tony Horton’s new YouTube series. Horton announced on Friday that his new series Power Up With Tony Horton is launching on YouTUbe and that Diamond Dallas Page and John Hennigan will be among the guest stars. ALso set to guest star are travel blogger Drew Binsky, comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, illusionist Zach King and stuntwoman Jessie Graff.
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 is officially in full swing. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama.
‘Percy Jackson’: Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy & Adam Copeland Cast in Series
The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ is expanding its cast with the additions of Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy. They join the previously announced series regulars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and recurring guest stars Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Megan Mullally (Alecto a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds).
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Where Fans Have Seen Timothy McGee Actor Sean Murray Before
'NCIS' Season 20 Episode 2 heavily features Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Here's where fans have seen Murray in the past.
