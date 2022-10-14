Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after stabbing at convenience store near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died early Sunday morning after he was stabbed in the chest Saturday evening at a convenience store near Lumberton, according to police, who said a suspect is in custody. Ryan Chavis, of Lumberton, died after he was treated by EMS and taken to UNC Health Southeastern in critical […]
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
WECT
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials said when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
wpde.com
1 dead in double shooting outside Marlboro County home, police say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a double shooting Saturday evening on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said two people had words and that's when one fired shots. He added a car pulled up outside the home a short time...
WECT
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
Fairmont police search for 29-year-old murder suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Fairmont Police Department is searching for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with the shooting death of another man in September in Fairmont, according to a Facebook post. Police said warrants have been obtained charging Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, with first-degree murder in the death […]
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
North Carolina man accused of attacking woman with knife, then himself at Murrells Inlet hotel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and […]
Deputies: 2 arrested after 59+ grams of fentanyl, other drugs seized in North Carolina
Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies.
WECT
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
Raeford woman arrested on first-degree murder charge
RAEFORD — Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing call in the 200 block of Quail Drive at about 2 a.m. on Fr
wpde.com
Robeson Co. man killed during 'domestic confrontation' with family member, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a Lumberton man who was killed during a domestic confrontation with a family member on Tuesday. The death of David Strickland, 53, in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in Lumberton is being...
Black woman says she was allegedly assaulted, unlawfully handcuffed by police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, are investigating an incident involving a 22-year-old Black woman after she said officers assaulted and unlawfully handcuffed her in September. Ja'Lana Dunlap's attorneys released video footage of the incident, taken on Dunlap's phone, this week. On Sept. 6, Dunlap, a property...
