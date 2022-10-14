ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event on Saturday invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies are lurking the streets of downtown.
Fort Wayne church holds vigil for grieving families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding...
ballstatedailynews.com

Fall in Love with Muncie

As the seasons change from summer to fall and the semester starts to settle into a routine, the Delaware County community is ready to offer you a variety of events and activities. From pumpkin patches to farmer's markets to Haunted Circuses, these fall events are the perfect activities to be paired with locally-made apple cider.
WANE-TV

Old library converted to lofts in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven. Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St. Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the...
WANE-TV

Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: Pups compete in costume contest for fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pets transformed into pumpkins, wizards, and even hot dogs during a costume contest Saturday for an annual fundraiser. Howl-O-Walkoween supports the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. All the money raised at the event benefits that mission, the organization said.
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
WANE-TV

Shop small for holiday gifts handmade by Fort Wayne-area vendors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses Sunday at Salomon Farm Park. Farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans are among the vendors offering handmade and homemade items at the annual sale. Check out all the goods inside the Wolf Family Learning...
fortwaynesnbc.com

FOX59

MyWabashValley.com

Freeze Warning for the Wabash Valley.

Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 35. Partly cloudy Monday with a high of 47. Hard freeze can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. After a cold start to the week, temperatures will warm to the 70s by Friday. Next weekend looking very mild with some sunshine. Downside, no...
WANE-TV

Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
Times-Union Newspaper

Milford Battles Quonset Fire

MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
WISH-TV

