Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Woke Doctors Demanding Fast Food Get the Boot￼
Doctors are protesting outside John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth to kick McDonalds out. Will they be joining the woke parade, like many of our hospitals around the country that are ditching fast food and making decisions for us?
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Dallas Observer
8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Fort Worth area to get its first state park in more than two decades
Texas has been working on the park for over a decade.
WFAA
After 2nd conviction for Dallas serial killer, will Collin County try case and seek death penalty?
"Amongst themselves they're having a vigorous debate. They're also wanting to be inclusive of the families of the victims," said attorney Scott J. Becker.
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Comments / 1