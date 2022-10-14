ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Observer

8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About

Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show

On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
DALLAS, TX
Eater

A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX

