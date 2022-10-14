Read full article on original website
2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed
It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
The Beatles Cover So Good Ringo Starr Kissed the Musician Who Played It
Ringo Starr was so impressed by one stripped-down Beatles cover he kissed the musician who performed it.
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell named biggest-selling debut album in UK history
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell has been named the biggest-selling debut album in UK history.The record has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK since it was released in 1977 and has spent a total of 530 weeks in the Top 100 chart.It beats James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis’s Spirit and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in a list compiled for National Album Day.The top 20 also features debut albums by the likes of the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Adele and Coldplay and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (15...
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Queen Finally Share Recently Uncovered Freddie Mercury Gem ‘Face It Alone’
Queen have finally shared the unreleased track that Brian May and Roger Taylor teased earlier this summer, “Face It Alone.” The smoldering ballad was recorded back in 1988 while Queen were working on their 13th studio album and penultimate release with Freddie Mercury, The Miracle. During those sessions, Queen recorded about 30 songs, but only 10 made it on the album (followed by a couple of b-sides). The others were never released and largely forgotten about. Queen’s production and archival team discovered “Face It Alone” digging through those old sessions while prepping the upcoming box set reissue of The Miracle (out...
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Lead 2022 American Music Award Nominations
The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were revealed with Bad Bunny taking the lead with eight nominations. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Drake follow Bad Bunny with six nominations each, along with Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, who each received five nominations. In addition to a nomination...
Hear Bruce Springsteen Cover Commodores Classic ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has shared the video for his cover of the 1985 Commodores hit “Nightshift,” which will appear on his upcoming soul covers LP Only the Strong Survive, out November 11. Commodores wrote the song a few years after parting ways with Lionel Richie to honor the memories of Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The soul icons died just months apart the previous year. It was the group’s final Top 40 hit. “Nightshift” is the newest song that Springsteen selected for Only the Strong Survive. Other tunes include Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Play That Song,” the Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Ran,”...
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Lyric on Times Square Spotify Billboard
Go ‘head Taylor, give us the crumbs! On Sunday night, Swifties in New York City were surprised with a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square that revealed the first lyrical taste from album Midnights, out Friday. “I should not be left to my own devices,” read the billboard.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
