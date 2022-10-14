ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IN

Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon. Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m....
CHARLESTOWN, IN
New dates announced for Sherman Minton Bridge closure, and it'll be a lot shorter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two delays later and the next Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure now has new dates, but less time. Starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., I-64 eastbound to the I-264 eastbound ramp on the Sherman Minton will be completely shut down, but instead of nine days, it will be a weekend. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
New Albany teen dies after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old dead in Meade County. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a crash near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. In...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Body taken out of Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning

Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Dispute Settled Concerning Waverly Hills Sanatorium

The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the Mattingly Family have come to an agreement on how to run the haunted sanatorium. Charlie and Tina Mattingly own the Waverly Hills Sanatorium but have been leasing it to the Waverly Hills Historical Society. For the past year, the two groups have been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, October 16, 2022

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many people with an extended vacation, including one WAVE employee and her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

