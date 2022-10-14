Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Wave 3
Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon. Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m....
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
WLKY.com
New dates announced for Sherman Minton Bridge closure, and it'll be a lot shorter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two delays later and the next Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure now has new dates, but less time. Starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., I-64 eastbound to the I-264 eastbound ramp on the Sherman Minton will be completely shut down, but instead of nine days, it will be a weekend. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
New Albany teen dies after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old dead in Meade County. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a crash near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. In...
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River near Big Four Bridge, LMPD waiting for autopsy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is waiting for results from an autopsy after a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. According to LMPD, around 11:45a.m. a call came into MetroSafe about what people believed to be a body in the...
Wave 3
“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan. The event was on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A and B on the second floor. Light poles...
Wave 3
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
Wave 3
New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. KSP said a 2020 Freightliner...
wdrb.com
Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning
Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
Wave 3
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
wvih.com
Dispute Settled Concerning Waverly Hills Sanatorium
The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the Mattingly Family have come to an agreement on how to run the haunted sanatorium. Charlie and Tina Mattingly own the Waverly Hills Sanatorium but have been leasing it to the Waverly Hills Historical Society. For the past year, the two groups have been...
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Wave 3
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, October 16, 2022
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many people with an extended vacation, including one WAVE employee and her family.
Wave 3
Jeffersontown HS students learn dangers of driving while under the influence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the influence. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety brought the Arrive Alive Tour to the high school, giving students the chance to experience real-life dangers without the real life consequences. The...
Wave 3
LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
