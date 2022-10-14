ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CUmn_0iZ1oPyf00

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores are merging to form a huge chain that will reach 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 710,00 workers, according to Kroger. Kroger said it will pay $24.6 billion to buy Albertson's.

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in a statement. "This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors."

McMullen will be the Chairman and CEO of the new combined company. He said Albertson's brings a complimentary footprint because it operates in parts of the country with few or no Kroger stores.

"Given the similarities in the culture and values at Kroger and Albertsons Cos., I am confident that the combination will also have a positive impact on our associates and the communities we are proud to serve," Albertson's CEO Vivek Sankaran said in a statement.

Albertson's operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies as of June 18, 2022.

Kroger said the merger helps it to serve America with fresher food faster and will create a broader selection of brands for customers. Government regulatory clearance will be needed to approve the merger.

According to the companies' statement, Albertson's will form a company called SpinCo. that will be spun off to Albertson's shareholders "immediately prior to the merger closing." It will operate as a standalone public company.

Kroger and Albertson's said they will work together to determine which stores will comprise SpinCo. -- estimated to be between 100 and 375 stores.

Kroger said it will commit $17.4 billion in bridge financing to facilitate the merger. The merger deal is expected to close in 2024.

Comments / 3

Related
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
RETAIL
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
The US Sun

Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
MISSOURI STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
iheart.com

Stores that will be OPEN and CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year

It seems like Black Friday is quickly becoming a thing of the past with the pre-pre-pre Black Friday sales! And - it also seems like the shift to open lots on stores ON Thanksgiving is also starting to fade. Personally, I'm okay with either. Lots of people are quite vocal about how wrong it is to open on Thanksgiving, yet I've heard from many employees that they don't mind working the holiday, in fact, they often get paid time and a half or more! Well...anyway...here's a list of a few of the stores that will be OPEN this year on the day of the Turkey:
UNITED STATES NAVY
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

Costco (COST) offers a very simple proposition to its members. You pay $60 for basic access or $120 for premium access (which comes with 2% cash back on most purchases up to $1,000 per year) in order to get access to the chain's warehouse "clubs." In exchange for that membership fee, members get very low prices.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy