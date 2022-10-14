Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Beats William & Mary, Clinches CAA Championship Berth
ELON, N.C. — Jessica Carrieri scored in the 61st minute and the Elon women's soccer team held off a valiant comeback attempt by William & Mary to record a 1-0 win and clinch a spot in the CAA Championship on Sunday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix...
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Falls to Towson in Four Sets
ELON N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team won the third set but could not force a fifth against Towson, as the Phoenix lost 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 to the Tigers on Sunday. The loss comes a day after Elon ended Towson's 18-match winning streak on Saturday. With the...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Earns 3-1 Road Win at Hofstra; Clinches Spot in CAA Tournament
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In a matchup featuring the two teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, the Elon University men's soccer team came out on top with a 3-1 road victory at Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win earned the Phoenix (8-3-2, 5-1-1...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Visits Hofstra for CAA Showdown on Saturday
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team is back on the pitch this Saturday, Oct. 15, for a Colonial Athletic Association showdown at Hofstra. Kickoff between the Phoenix and the Pride is set for 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's match will...
Comments / 0