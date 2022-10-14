ELON N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team won the third set but could not force a fifth against Towson, as the Phoenix lost 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 to the Tigers on Sunday. The loss comes a day after Elon ended Towson's 18-match winning streak on Saturday. With the...

ELON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO