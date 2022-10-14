ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling Commands Attention in Red Satin Suit & Sharp Pumps at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

By Ashley Rushford
Mindy Kaling looked ravishing in red while attending the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in San Marino, Calif., on Thursday. The actress and producer joined a host of famous faces at the event including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Diane Keaton and Lily Collins.

Kaling made a vibrant appearance at the affair, arriving in a two-piece red satin suit. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels, and side slant pockets and was held together by a matching belt. “The Office” alum completed her look with flare-leg trousers.

To amp up the glam factor, Kaling accessorized with a layered diamond choker necklace and dainty drop earrings. For makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and glossy burgundy lip. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in soft sensual waves.

Adding a bit of contrast to her ensemble, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” creator tied her outfit together with black patent pumps. The shiny silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe. Pointed-toe pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

The Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show was held at the Huntington Library on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif. The western chic collection, inspired by the free-spirited nature of the West Coast, featured dresses, sweaters, tailored suiting, polos, and pleated trousers.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 collection .

