Del Norte County, CA

Supervisors consider closing juvenile hall

By By JULIE AKINS For The Triplicate
 3 days ago

Del Norte County’s juvenile hall is requesting to be closed citing inadequate staffing as required by law and a shortage of incarcerated youth who need the facility.

Lonnie Reyman, Del Norte County’s chief probation officer who runs the county’s juvenile hall, told the board of supervisors that there are not enough incarcerated youth using the facility and regulations for too many staff which they cannot get hired. Reyman described the situation as a financial issue and also a morale problem. “People need hope, and my staff have no hope.”

He cited numerous reasons mostly around regulations demanding a certain staff level and work requirements that don’t match the reality of fewer detained youth. “Burnout, failure to meet regulations, late court reports, failure to supervise.” Reyman informed the Board of Supervisors that young offenders with serious enough charges to warrant incarceration could be moved to Humboldt or other county facilities.

At the time of his request, he stated there were only two youths at juvenile hall and one would likely go home that day.

“I think we should think of this as good news as juvenile crime continues to fall.” Supervisor Valerie Starkey said in response to shrinking offender numbers. “I’m not opposed to closing juvenile hall if it’s just about having fewer youth who need it. If it’s about money or staffing, we need to eliminate that as a reason.”

Throughout California, the juvenile justice system is undergoing rapid change. Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the closing of juvenile prisons by June of 2023 in response to the reality of shrinking juvenile crime. In the years leading up to the decision, the number of youth ages 12 to 25 locked up by the state has dropped dramatically, from an average daily population of roughly 10,000 in 1996 to fewer than 700 last year, according to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

What’s happening in Del Norte is occurring around the state and nation. Numerous states are reporting fewer youth incarcerations combined with a fresh look at what constitutes juvenile crime. The trend is moving away from harsh punishment for minor offenses now that the “get tough on crime” era appears to be shifting.

Some California counties are shutting down juvenile facilities rather than re-make them under the direction of the state which is shifting responsibility to Health and Human Services. The new mandate is for restructuring as supportive and restorative justice as opposed to incarceration or punishment. Lassen County recently shut its juvenile hall and Reyman is requesting the same.

However, others like long time teacher Becky Barlow who taught many of the kids who came through the system, suggested a restructuring,

“Perhaps we could have a community day school or some ways to support the youth better,” she said, “I favor more of a restructuring than a closure.”

“This could be an opportunity to create a model program. I think this could be seen as a restructure, which comes with some great possibilities,” said Supervisor Susan Masten who continued to support continuing use of juvenile hall but re-imagined. ”We could not incarcerate but offer something that’s much better.”

Supervisor Starky said that given the board had just heard the report, she wanted more time to evaluate before deciding.

“This isn’t like CVS cutting hours for lack of staff, this is a big decision for the public and I think we need time to investigate and consider the best ways forward,” she said.

Chair Gerry Hemmingsen supported closure.

“This isn’t a matter of getting some report out from others,” he said. “This is about what we can’t do. We can’t staff juvenile hall. It has no value if we can’t be in compliance. I don’t think we have other options but to close it as a detention facility. That doesn’t mean we can’t still use it for youth in other ways”

The general tone from Supervisors and Reyman was that services for youth would still occur at the facility. The lynchpin was around the question of if those services should include detention given the difficulty in hiring staff which sits at about 4% and Reyman said they need twice that or more. “I wear a badge. People don’t want to work for us right now. It’s not a good time to be a sworn officer.”

The Board of Supervisors agreed to continue the discussion for another day in hopes of receiving more information about what juvenile hall might look like without detention facilities and comparing Del Norte to other California counties to see if those who closed their detention facilities are pleased with their choice.

Newsom ordered the state’s four youth prisons closed by next summer, and in addition counties must set up alternatives like camps or minimally restrictive centers. The new approach will center on therapy and health services, vocational education and community support. So whatever supervisors choose in connection to the closure or restructuring of the juvenile hall, those elements must be kept in mind according to the state’s order. If they close entirely, it’s unclear what level of service they may be required to offer which may go into the thinking, however most Supervisors stated a preference for continuation of services for youth.

Comments / 2

Related
kymkemp.com

Lawson Homicide Cliffhanger: $750,000 Awarded Late Yesterday to Kyle Zoellner Could be Reversed

Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata a former Arcata Police Officer reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata Former Arcata police officer Eric Losey is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner about $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000. (The city has been paying Losey’s attorney and will pay the $700,000).
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

For Those Who Are Curious

Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
FORTUNA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022

It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
ARCATA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Crescent City, CA
