ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin Has More Friends Than You Think

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The day after Russia was isolated at the United Nations, Vladimir Putin was looking for a more receptive audience as he met with world leaders at a summit in Kazakhstan.

Some 143 countries voted on Wednesday to condemn Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia amidst Putin's invasion. Only North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Nicaragua backed Russia in opposing the General Assembly resolution.

On Thursday, Putin spoke to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), consisting of 28 members including countries from the former Soviet Union, Asia, and the Arab world. There, he pushed his message about a pivot away from what he sees as a western-led world order and hoped non-western countries would go along with it.

"Like many of our partners in Asia, we believe a revision is needed of the global financial system," Putin told members in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dKFl_0iZ1n0HC00
Above, Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (top) arrive at the plenary session of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit on October 14, 2022, in Astana, Kazakhstan. This week, Putin reiterated his view of pushing an end to the western-led world order. Getty Images

Putin reiterated the message on Friday in Astana during the first Russia-Central Asia summit, as he warned of "efforts from the outside to interfere in the development of our cooperation in many areas," the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

Presenting Russia as spearheading an alternative to the West suggests Putin is still confident he can still count on support away in other parts of the world. In Latin America, governments are mostly siding with Russia, with Brazilian presidential candidates Lula de Silva and Jair Bolsonaro taking a neutral stance.

The Bahamas is the only country in the Organization of American States that has joined the sanctions.

Meanwhile, India and China have refrained from criticizing Russia since the start of Putin's war and have benefitted from cut-price oil and increased trade.

In an article for the geopolitical network PONARS Eurasia that is due out next week, Peter Rutland, professor of Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies at Wesleyan University, said that the Global South's "tolerance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worrying implications for the rules-based international order."

He said that "this implies that those countries may be willing to break the Western sanctions and step up their trade with Russia."

Putin met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss cooperation in the energy market within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. Russia's biggest export was also the focus of discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and how Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply hub.

Hit hard by international sanctions which Turkey has not joined, Putin relies on Erdoğan who sought to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv and helped broker the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea ports Russia had blockaded.

Geopolitical strategist Alp Sevimlisoy told Newsweek that the dynamic between the countries means that Russia "is acquiescing to Turkish demands for Black Sea supremacy" and was also "beholden entirely to Turkey's grace and favor with regard to energy transit rights."

However, last month Putin suffered a rebuke from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reportedly told Putin "now is not an era of war." Also, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September, Putin revealed that China had "questions and concerns" about Ukraine, signaling that support for the Russian leader from Xi Jinping had limits.

"Initially the leaders of India, China and Turkey were willing to give Putin the benefit of the doubt," Rutland told Newsweek, "in part because of lingering mistrust of the U.S., and in part, because they saw the opportunity to benefit economically from discounted Russian oil and increased trade.

"The fact that Russia is not winning the war, and continues to escalate, deepens the inflationary pressure on the global economy. At the U.N. over the past week, it was clear that the leaders of the Global South are tired of this war and want to see it over. "

Comments / 18

Tim Speir
2d ago

A wize man told me many years ago You are what You hang with and when You hang with the bad You will become bad and have nothing You hang with the good You will be good and always have.I have seen this as true all My life.I SEE BAD GOING DOWN HILL TO HAVE NOTHING!

Reply
4
M Roberts
2d ago

do Putin the Evil calls for a new global financial order after the physical destruction of Ukraine and a long list of Terrorism and war crimes on murdering Ukrainian children, women. and seniors. seems his new world order really acts like a strong vaccum cleaner.

Reply
3
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens

Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know

The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
MILITARY
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

See ya later...it's an Alligator! The mega sniper rifle Ukrainian forces are using against Putin's soldiers (which is bigger than some of the marksmen pulling the trigger!)

Ukrainian forces are deploying a devastating mega sniper rifle in their battle against Vladimir Putin's invading troops. At over six-feet in length, the Ukrainian-made Snipex Alligator is bigger than even some of the marksmen pulling the trigger of the 55-pound rifle. The huge weapon fires rounds that can penetrate armour...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy