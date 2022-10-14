ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EP 24: Details on the Blink-182 reunion tour

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 host and producer Sheryl Proctor joined this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble to break down the big news about the Blink-182 reunion and more.

Blink-182 reunites for a world tour

The pop-punk band Blink-182 took to social media on Oct. 11 to announce the news about their reunion tour.

The band was founded in 1992 by band members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, along with their original drummer Scott Raynor. Travis Barker took over as the drummer for the band in 1998.

Blink-182 is known for its hit songs including “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again,” and “Adam’s Song.”

The world tour will begin in Mexico and the band is set to take the stage in Dallas on July 5. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. on the band’s website.

Kaley Cuoco pregnant

Actress Kaley Cuoco announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. In addition, the actress shared a few baby bump photos on her Instagram story.

The couple made their red carpet debut in May, months after the actress split from her second husband, Karl Cook.

Cuoco has notably dated her “The Big Bang Theory” co-star Johnny Galecki from 2007-2009 with the actress set to detail their romance in an upcoming oral history book titled, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.”

Blake Shelton leaving

Blake Shelton announced on Instagram that he is set to leave “The Voice” after the 23rd season. This comes as a surprise because Shelton has been on the coaches’ panel of the hit show for its entire run.

In the Instagram post, Shelton went on to thank the show along with his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the set in season seven. The unlikely couple is married and has made multiple country songs together that have reached No. 1 on the country charts.

The 23rd season panel was just announced which will bring back Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson while welcoming new coaches, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Raiders WR Davante Adams pushes photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for pushing a photographer down after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The photographer, according to reports, told police he was injured and went to the hospital the night the incident happened after the game.

Adams apologized after the game posting on Twitter: “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me…MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

The post has since been deleted.

An updated report detailed that Adams had been charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing the photographer down.

Popular 80s Halloween costumes

Halloween is quickly approaching and a list on MyHighPlains.com will provide some fun 80s costumes that will get the party started.

Take a look at the full list here.

